AM Best : Removes From Under Review and Downgrades Credit Ratings of HDI Global Specialty SE

AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications
and downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A+
(Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a+” from “aa” of
HDI Global Specialty SE (Germany). The outlook assigned to these Credit
Ratings (ratings) is stable.
The rating actions follow the change in ownership of HDI Global
Specialty SE (previously known as International Insurance Company of
Hannover SE) to HDI Global SE, a direct subsidiary of HDI
Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. (HDI V.a.G), from
Hannover Rueck SE (Hannover Re).
The ratings reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance,
favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
The ratings of HDI Global Specialty SE reflect its strategic importance
to the group and its alignment with its ultimate parent, HDI V.a.G.
Effective 1 January 2019, HDI Global SE acquired the majority of the
shares (50.2%) of HDI Global Specialty SE, leaving Hannover Re with a
non-controlling stake in the entity. Merging the specialty lines
activities of HDI Global SE and Hannover Re will allow the new entity to
benefit from an enhanced global footprint and consequently, enhance
returns from broader growth opportunities. HDI Global Specialty SE is
forecast to write approximately EUR 1.2 billion in gross written
premiums in 2019.
