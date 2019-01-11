AM Best : Removes From Under Review and Downgrades Credit Ratings of HDI Global Specialty SE

AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications and downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a+” from “aa” of HDI Global Specialty SE (Germany). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The rating actions follow the change in ownership of HDI Global Specialty SE (previously known as International Insurance Company of Hannover SE) to HDI Global SE, a direct subsidiary of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. (HDI V.a.G), from Hannover Rueck SE (Hannover Re).

The ratings reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The ratings of HDI Global Specialty SE reflect its strategic importance to the group and its alignment with its ultimate parent, HDI V.a.G.

Effective 1 January 2019, HDI Global SE acquired the majority of the shares (50.2%) of HDI Global Specialty SE, leaving Hannover Re with a non-controlling stake in the entity. Merging the specialty lines activities of HDI Global SE and Hannover Re will allow the new entity to benefit from an enhanced global footprint and consequently, enhance returns from broader growth opportunities. HDI Global Specialty SE is forecast to write approximately EUR 1.2 billion in gross written premiums in 2019.

