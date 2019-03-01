AM Best : Removes from Under Review with Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Halyk-Life, Life Insurance Subsidiary Company of the Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan, JSC

AM Best has removed from under review with developing
implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and
the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” of Halyk-Life, Life
Insurance Subsidiary Company of the Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan, JSC (Halyk-Life)
(Kazakhstan). Halyk-Life is a wholly owned subsidiary of JSC Halyk Bank
(Halyk Bank), a leading retail bank in Kazakhstan. The outlook assigned
to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
These rating actions follow the completion of the merger of sister
insurer, Kazkommerts Life Insurance Company, JSC (Kazkommerts Life),
into Halyk-Life in November 2018, and the conclusion of AM Best’s
assessment of the company’s credit fundamentals.
The ratings reflect Halyk-Life’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorises as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk
management.
Halyk-Life’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted
capitalisation that is categorised as strongest, as measured by the
Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio, based on unaudited 2018 year-end
regulatory returns that include the impact of the merger. AM Best
expects risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at the strongest level,
supported by solid internal capital generation. Due to the recent
regulatory changes that prevent the company from reinsuring workers’
compensation with local non-life insurers, Halyk-Life’s retention is
expected to increase materially, but this is supported by the
post-merger increase in available capital. The investment portfolio is
relatively conservative, with fixed income securities, cash and bank
deposits accounting for over 90% of the company’s investments as at 2018
year-end. However, the company remains exposed to high financial system
risk in Kazakhstan and maintains a sizeable asset-liability duration
mismatch, which could affect its capital position over the longer term.
Halyk-Life is a leader in the Kazakh life market, with an estimated
post-merger share of 44%, based on 2018 gross written premiums. AM Best
expects the merger with Kazkommerts-Life to strengthen Halyk-Life’s
competitive position in segments such as pension annuities and savings
products. However, this is subject to execution risk, particularly given
the increasing level of competition in the Kazakh life market. In
addition, the company remains highly dependent on third-party
distribution channels, especially for its credit life business.
Halyk-Life’s operations are limited to the Kazakh insurance market,
which is small by international standards and remains subject to high
regulatory risk.
Operating performance has been good, as demonstrated by an estimated
five-year (2014-2018) weighted return on equity of 23%. However, this
return includes a large foreign exchange gain, incurred in 2015. Profits
have been driven principally by strong business growth and positive
investment performance, although the high investment earnings should be
viewed in the context of the high inflationary environment in Kazakhstan
in recent years. Over the longer term, there is uncertainty about the
performance of the workers’ compensation business - a long-tail class -
due to relatively limited experience in the market.
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published
on A.M. Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the
release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office
responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in
this release, please see A.M. Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page. For additional information
regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media
use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005332/en/