AM Best : Removes from Under Review with Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Oregon Dental Service; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Moda Health Plan, Inc.

AM Best has removed the under review with developing implications
and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the
Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” of Oregon Dental
Service (ODS). The outlook assigned to the FSR is stable while the
outlook assigned to the Long-Term ICR is positive. Concurrently, AM Best
has removed from under review with developing implications and upgraded
the FSR to B (Fair) from B- (Fair) and the Long-Term ICR to “bb” from
“bb-” of Moda Health Plan, Inc. (Moda Health). The outlook assigned to
these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are domiciled
in Portland, OR.
The ratings for ODS reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as weak, as well as its adequate operating performance,
limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management
(ERM).
The revised outlook for ODS reflects the improvement in absolute capital
at year-end 2018 and in its estimated Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio
(BCAR). In addition to the balance sheet strengthening for ODS, these
rating actions reflect a 49.5% sale of ownership of its subsidiary Moda,
Inc. (which was renamed Moda Partners, Inc.) to Delta Dental of
California (DDC), effective Feb. 28, 2019. Like ODS, DDC is part of the
Delta Dental Plan Association, one of the largest dental benefits
providers in the United States; DDC’s affiliation with Dentegra Group,
Inc. provides dental benefits to more than 36 million individuals in 15
states. The strategic partnership with DDC has reduced the financial
leverage at the ODS organization and eliminated some borrowings.
Furthermore, the transaction alleviates some of the pressure on ODS to
provide capital support to Moda Health as AM Best expects that DDC will
provide its share of financial support if needed.
The ratings for Moda Health reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM
Best categorizes as weak, as well as its marginal operating performance,
limited business profile, appropriate ERM and support of its owners.
The rating upgrades at Moda Health reflect the improvement in absolute
capital at year-end 2018 and in its estimated BCAR. As a result of the
transaction with DDC, there will be an improvement in the quality of the
balance sheet in 2019. However, AM Best notes that Moda Health has
issued both internal and external surplus notes, which comprise more
than 50% of the company’s capital & surplus at year-end 2018.
The marginal operating performance assessment at Moda Health reflects
poor historical underwriting results, as well as a large statutory net
loss in excess of $200 million. This loss was reported as “Risk Corridor
Reclassification” on Moda Health’s year-end 2018 statement filing
stemming from the individual market losses from its participation in the
Affordable Care Act and the federal government’s nonpayment of the risk
corridor receivables. The risk corridor receivables had previously been
non-admitted beginning in 2015 and were considered in prior rating
actions. The year-end 2018 reclassification has no effect on absolute or
risk-adjusted capital measures.
