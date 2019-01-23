AM Best : Removes from under Review with Negative Implications and Downgrades Credit Ratings of Cooperativa de Seguros Multiples de Puerto Rico

AM Best has removed from under review with negative implications
and downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B++ (Good) from A-
(Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb+” from “a-”
of Cooperativa de Seguros Multiples de Puerto Rico (CSM) (San
Juan, PR). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is
stable.
The rating downgrades reflect CSM’s balance sheet strength, which AM
Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk
management (ERM).
The ratings were previously placed under review on Oct. 1, 2018, in
response to the company’s second-quarter statutory filing that reported
a significant decline in policyholder surplus, driven by adverse
development on losses from Hurricane Maria of approximately $30 million.
In addition, losses at a previously owned subsidiary were substantial
and drove additional losses in CSM’s surplus.
While the surplus loss was significant, results through nine months and
projected year-end partially tempered the overall year-over-year
decline. Additionally, the company’s balance sheet assessment remains
very strong due to the purchase of additional catastrophe reinsurance
protection regarding future potential catastrophe events.
Despite this, the downgrades are driven by the revised assessment of
CSM’s ERM program, which AM Best now categorizes as marginal, as the
risk management capabilities do not align fully with the company’s risk
profile. Demonstrated weakness has been observed given the level of
catastrophe losses relative to prior reinsurance purchasing decisions
for enterprise. While the losses associated with Hurricane Maria were
unprecedented in nature, the size of the loss lead to a marginal
assessment. While management is refining and enhancing the overall ERM
framework and capabilities, the ultimate effectiveness of these changes
remains uncertain.
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published
on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release
and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible
for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release,
please see AM Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page. For additional information
regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media
use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005782/en/