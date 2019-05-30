Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Revises Issuer Credit Outlook to Negative for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont and Its Subsidiary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 03:12pm EDT

AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont and its wholly owned subsidiary, The Vermont Health Plan, LLC. The outlook of the FSR remains stable. These companies are collectively known as BCBSVT Group. Both companies are domiciled in Berlin, VT.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect BCBSVT Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The revision of the Long-Term ICR outlook to negative from stable reflects AM Best’s expectation that BCBSVT Group’s risk-adjusted capital will remain under pressure in the medium to long term. The company’s risk-adjusted capitalization deteriorated sequentially over the past four years, as evidenced by the declining NAIC RBC score over company action level.

From an operating performance perspective, the company has exhibited earnings fluctuation as it has reported sharp losses in underwriting results, where in some cases the organization’s investment income did not provide a sufficient hedge to stabilize pre-tax operating performance. The unfavorable underwriting results over the past four years have been caused primarily by BCBSVT being unable to receive adequate rate increases approved through the state’s rate review process. Realized capital gains were positive over the past five years, and over the same period, accumulated unrealized gains were largely positive. However, balance sheet contraction occurred as a result of unfavorable non-operating adjustments to capital and surplus. The organization’s financial flexibility remains good. Its improved cash position is a result of the availability of a renewable banking facility that offers reasonable rates. Overall liquidity scores over the past five years were strong, along with reduced but still strong working capital ratios over the period.

With the highest market share in Vermont, BCBSVT Group is transitioning toward becoming mainly a health and wellness organization, which is expected to enhance its well-established, high-touch service credentials. New product designs are in line with the organization’s long-term imperative, which include market sustainability of individual and small group lines of business, as well as higher penetration in the Medicare segment.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:26pMonaco Gears Up to Host Anthony Ritossa's 9th Global Family Office Investment Summit Representing $4 Trillion in Wealth June 18-20
PR
03:26pKERING : Boucheron introduces NEW High Jewellery pieces from Animal Collection
AQ
03:25pU.S. FARM AID SHOULD NOT BENEFIT FOREIGN COMPANIES : Democratic senators
RE
03:25pEthos Purchases 8% of Carlin Type Holdings Ltd.
NE
03:24pPPL : Electric Utilities environmental scholarships awarded to seven high school seniors
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says US Is Standing With Canada In Effort To Free Canadians In China And Will Continue To Engage On The Issue
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says Trump Probably Will Meet With China's Xi At G20 And Will Urge Him To Release Canadians
PU
03:24pREPORT : Mantle Ridge May Be Looking To Buy Aramark
PU
03:24pBLUEOCEAN IOT : Flexible, Cost-Effective LED Control
PU
03:24pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Pence Says We Have Been Clear That We Consider Huawei To Be Incompatible With Security Interests Of US And Allies
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2J.JILL INC : J.JILL, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
3HEXAGON : HEXAGON : announces new early warning radar system for rockfalls and other fast-moving events
4BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual board meeting
5CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About