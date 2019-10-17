Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for British American Insurance Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 01:03pm EDT

AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and Long-Term ICR of “a+” of British American Insurance Company (BAIC) (Dallas, TX). The outlook of the FSR remains stable.

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect BAIC’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The outlook of the Long-Term ICR was revised to negative from stable due to BAIC’s deteriorating operating performance, as reflected in high combined ratios during the past two years. Management believes these to be anomalies and has added resources to the claims and reserves review process. The outlook of the FSR remains stable.

BAIC is a single parent captive of Austin Industries Inc., one of the largest construction companies in the United States. This relationship gives BAIC ready access to business derived from its parent, which is focused principally in Texas and across the Southern U.S. BAIC is licensed in Texas and writes all of its direct business there. The company also utilizes fronting carriers for those business activities conducted outside Texas.

Coverages provided to Austin Industries Inc. and its affiliates include workers' compensation, general liability, commercial automobile and surety.

Excess of loss reinsurance above a self-insured retention is maintained for all lines of business. The company benefits from a solid management team with significant depth of experience in the insurance and construction industries who are employed by Austin Industries Inc.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with an exclusive focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28pYamaha Extreme Terrain Challenge Returns to Loretta Lynn Ranch
GL
01:26pUK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
RE
01:26pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Why Your Next Louis Vuitton Bag May Hail From Texas
DJ
01:25pCHART INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:25pOXFIRST : Globalisation Requires Changes in Enforcement of Standard Essential Patents
BU
01:24pMEREDITH : Announces Licensing Agreement With Lifetime Brands To Launch A Line Of Kitchen Products Under Allrecipes Brand
PU
01:23pBARCLAYS : A sham Qatar deal could have cost ex Barclays exec $64 million, court hears
RE
01:23pUAW deal with GM to end strike includes pay raises, but three plants would close
RE
01:22pPOINT B COMPLIMENTARY WEBINAR : Six Ways to Take Customer Journey Mapping from Design to Execution
BU
01:21pSale of Eurazeo shares by Tikehau Capital
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : IBM's Sales Slide Persists After Its Deal for Red Hat -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group