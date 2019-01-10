AM Best : Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for Members of Atain Insurance Companies

AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable for the
Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the
Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of
“a+” of Atain Specialty Insurance Company and Atain Insurance Company,
collectively referred to as Atain Insurance Companies (AIC). The
outlook of the FSR remains stable. Both companies are headquartered in
Farmington Hills, MI.
The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect AIC’s balance sheet strength, which
AM Best categorizes as strongest, as well as its strong operating
performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management.
The revised Long-Term ICR outlook is the result of AIC’s subpar
operating results in 2016 and 2017, which ended the group’s enviable
streak of net underwriting profit and placed the group’s overall
profitability more in line with its peers. Despite the recent
underwriting setbacks, AIC’s risk-adjusted capitalization remains at the
strongest level in each of the return periods. Lastly, AIC derives
benefits from its affiliation with AJK Enterprises in terms of resources
and services, as well as its access to Burns & Wilcox, Ltd., one of the
largest independently owned insurance wholesalers in the United States.
As a member of AJK Enterprises, AIC has the ability to participate on
mature programs produced by its affiliated wholesaler, which over the
years has proven to be profitable and a driver of its historical
operating profitability. AIC also benefited from synergies and
substantial expense efficiencies afforded by the AJK group.
These favorable ratings factors are offset partially by the
aforementioned less-than-favorable operating performance experienced by
AIC in recent years, a higher expense ratio that is more akin to its
peers and the modest, albeit adverse, reserve development reported in
accident years 2012 and 2013.
AIC is formed by the consolidation of Atain Specialty Insurance Company
and its wholly owned subsidiary, Atain Insurance Company. Both companies
participate in an intercompany reinsurance pooling agreement.
