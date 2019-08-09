Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Revises Outlooks to Negative for Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P. and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Company K.S.C. (Closed)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 10:29am EDT

AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” of Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P. (GIG) and its subsidiary, Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Company K.S.C. (Closed) (gig-Kuwait) (both domiciled in Kuwait).

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect GIG’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

gig-Kuwait is a composite insurer with a leading position in Kuwait’s insurance market. The company is strategically important to GIG and strongly integrated into its operations.

The revision of the outlooks to negative reflects the worsening of the group’s consolidated balance sheet strength. Although risk-adjusted capitalisation remains at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), this and other balance sheet metrics have deteriorated in recent years, partially driven by accounting restatements that have reduced available capital, and an increase in capital requirements stemming from newly acquired subsidiaries and sizable medical contracts in Kuwait. Despite pressure on risk-adjusted capitalisation, GIG has continued to distribute dividends. GIG’s consolidated balance sheet also has been impacted by foreign exchange losses from subsidiaries operating different territories. The group possesses the tools and capabilities to manage its internal capital to support its operations; however, its response to certain issues has been slow.

The group’s liquidity position has required continuous support from short-term debt financing. However, GIG reduced its dependence on borrowings in 2019 through the use of a financial solutions transaction with its major reinsurer, which has alleviated some pressure on working capital. GIG’s balance sheet continues to benefit from a comprehensive reinsurance programme supported by well-rated counterparties.

GIG is amongst the largest and most diversified insurance groups in the Middle East and North Africa region, with market leading positions in Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain, and a strong footprint in Egypt, Turkey and Algeria. The group has demonstrated a track record of strong operating performance, returning a five-year (2014-2018) average return on equity of 13%, despite extraordinary accounting adjustments deflating net profits in 2016 and 2017. GIG’s earnings are anchored by its technical account, which has generated a solid five-year (2014-2018) average combined ratio of 91%.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:51aBMG RESOURCES : Oversubscription for Offer of New Options
PU
10:51aHISENSE HOME APPLIANCES : ▪ announcement - delay in despat...
PU
10:51aBMG RESOURCES : Issue of Equity Securities Approved by Shareholders at General Meeting
PU
10:51aSKY : Kompany ‘lunge' tops list of moments fans would most like to review with VAR
PU
10:51aBRF S A : 2Q19 Results Presentation
PU
10:51aBRF S A : Management Report - 2Q19
PU
10:51aInside General Mills' Plan to Make Lucky Charms Seem Hip -- Journal Report
DJ
10:50aGwinnett Clinic Expands Access to Primary Care and Cardiology
BU
10:50aSINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES : Change in the Supervisory Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG
EQ
10:50aUNITED BANKSHARES IN : WV MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THYSSENKRUPP AG : German Industrial Firm Thyssenkrupp Posts Loss, Cuts Outlook -- WSJ
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Shares Jump on Report of Potential $8 Billion Roundup Settlement -- Update
3LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
4MITSUI & CO LTD : Beyond Meat shelves plans for Japan push, Mitsui says
5VIACOM : Viacom, CBS Boost Revenue As They Pursue Merger Pact -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group