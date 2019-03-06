AM Best : Revises Outlooks to Negative for Members of Philadelphia Contributionship Group

AM Best has revised the outlooks to negative from stable and
affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the
Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” of Germantown Insurance Company,
Philadelphia Contributionship Insurance Company and The
Philadelphia Contributionship for the Insurance of Houses from Loss by
Fire, Inc., which are members of the Philadelphia Contributionship Group
(the Contributionship). All companies are domiciled in Philadelphia,
PA.
The ratings of the Contributionship reflect the group’s balance sheet
strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its
adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate
enterprise risk management (ERM).
The revised outlooks to negative reflect the increased volatility in
operating performance over the past five years, which has placed
pressure on AM Best’s current assessment of adequate. Increased
weather-related events have resulted in underwriting losses in four of
the past five years. Management continues to focus on underwriting
initiatives, including the reduction of coastal exposures, segmented
pricing, enhanced agency management and geographic expansion.
The Contributionship’s balance sheet strength reflects the strongest
level of risk-adjusted capitalization, a comprehensive reinsurance
program and historically favorable reserve development. Partially
offsetting these positive rating factors is elevated common stock
leverage compared with the personal property composite.
The Contributionship’s operating performance continues to experience
volatility, largely related to weather-related losses while its
long-standing market position in the Mid-Atlantic personal property
insurance market is supportive of the neutral business profile
assessment, serving a niche market of underserved urban areas. The
Contributionship also benefits from an appropriate ERM program that
supports the risk profile of the organization.
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published
on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release
and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible
for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release,
please see AM Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page. For additional information
regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media
use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005714/en/