AM Best : Revises Outlooks to Positive for Auto Club Insurance Association and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and
affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the
Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” of Auto Club Insurance
Association and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Auto Club Group Insurance
Company, MemberSelect Insurance Company, Auto Club Property-Casualty
Insurance Company, Meemic Insurance Company and Fremont Insurance
Company (all domiciled in Dearborn, MI) (collectively referred to as
Auto Club Group).
The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Auto Club Group’s balance sheet
strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its
marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate
enterprise risk management.
The positive rating outlooks reflect a trend of improved operating
performance, which has resulted in more stabilized operating returns in
recent years. The improved operating performance trends follow a series
of underwriting actions that the group initiated in earlier years to
stabilize results. These actions included several rate revisions,
product enhancements, improved risk segmentations and evolving risk
management processes. As a result of these changes, the group’s
five-year averages for return on revenue and equity are more than double
its 10-year averages. Additionally, Auto Club Group has reported net
income in the past five consecutive years.
The rating affirmations for the members of Auto Club Group are supported
by risk-adjusted capitalization that AM Best assesses at the strongest
level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), slightly
offset by elevated gross underwriting leverage. In addition, the ratings
recognize the group’s well-established position as a personal lines
market leader in Michigan, as well as the benefits derived from offering
insurance products to AAA members. Furthermore, management has developed
and implemented a risk management framework that appropriately addresses
the risks inherent in its profile, and its risk management capabilities
generally meet or exceed its risk profile.
