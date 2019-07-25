Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Revises Outlooks to Positive for Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 03:26pm EDT

AM Best has revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “bbb+” of Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company (Oklahoma, OK) and its wholly owned life insurance subsidiaries. Liberty Bankers Life Insurance Company, along with its subsidiaries —The Capitol Life Insurance Company (Dallas, TX) and American Benefit Life Insurance Company (Oklahoma, OK) — collectively are known as the Liberty Bankers Group.

The ratings reflect Liberty Bankers Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).

The outlook revisions reflect the continued improvement in the Liberty Bankers Group’s ERM program, which AM Best believes constitutes a formal enterprise-wide risk management framework. The company previously had a chief risk officer (CRO) who was responsible for ERM, in addition to the role of chief actuary. The company recently hired a new CRO who is devoted fully to ERM, and who has made significant progress in advancing the ERM process.

From a balance-sheet perspective, the group benefits from very strong Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) scores and adequate reserves. Partially offsetting these strengths is an elevated exposure to NAIC 2 bonds, as compared with life/annuity industry totals, in addition to high exposure to real estate and mortgage loans. The group does have a successful track record of managing these asset classes.

With respect to Liberty Bankers Group’s operating performance, return on equity is in the mid-single digits and premiums have increased over the last few years. Although moderate acquisition activity, along with increasing life insurance sales, have caused strain, overall net income has been positive in each of the last five years. The group has shown an ability to grow organically through new lines of business and acquisitions. It offers products that generally are deemed low risk and works with a large number of independent agents.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pPrimoris Services Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results
GL
04:01pNuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019
GL
04:01pINTEL : Apple to Acquire Majority of Intel's Smartphone Modem Business
BU
04:01pHarvard Bioscience Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results
GL
04:00pBEASLEY BROADCAST : WMGK-FM Midday Maven Debbi Calton to Retire after 36 years on the Philadelphia Airwaves
PU
04:00pENCORE WIRE : 07.25.19 Conference Call Announcement
PU
04:00pSALLY BEAUTY : VERNON FRANÇOIS Collection to Launch Nationwide at Sally Beauty
PR
04:00pThe RealReal Announces Timing of its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call
GL
03:57pKBRA RELEASES COMMENT &NDASH; MUNICIPAL DEFAULT HISTORY : Rating Ceilings Do Not Hold Up
BU
03:55pCOMCAST : Notice of disclosure filed in Exchange Act quarterly and annual reports pursuant to Section 219 of the Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act of 2012 and Section 13(r) of the Exchange Act
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4TOTAL : TOTAL : plans $5 billion of asset sales to future-proof business
5Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group