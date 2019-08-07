Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Revises Outlooks to Stable for Georgia Farm Bureau Group Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 09:33am EDT

AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “bbb-” of Georgia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company and Georgia Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, collectively referred to as the Georgia Farm Bureau Group (Georgia Farm Bureau). All companies are domiciled in Macon, GA.

The ratings reflect Georgia Farm Bureau’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The revision of the outlooks to stable reflects Georgia Farm Bureau’s improvement of its ERM program resulting from the implementation of a number of initiatives designed to reduce financial volatility, stabilize policyholder surplus and improve operating performance. Over the past two years, the group has lowered its underwriting leverage to levels commensurate with the composite average, improved its common stock leverage that effectively lowers its susceptibility to movements in the stock market, and enhanced its reinsurance program to better handle severity of weather losses. In addition, in 2018, the group sustained its largest weather-related loss when Hurricane Michael made landfall in the fourth quarter of 2018. The group was able to report improved results in 2018 despite this large weather-related event, which highlights the material changes made to its overall ERM program. Further, management continues to be proactive by implementing underwriting initiatives to improve profitability going forward and closely managing its reserve levels to improve redundancy.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:03a3D : and GF Machining Solutions Expand Partnership in Greater China - Enabling Customers in World's Top Manufacturing Region to Redefine Production Environments
AQ
10:03aIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against National General Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:03aCAMBREX MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Cambrex Corporation is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CBM
GL
10:02aENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS : to Launch RADIO.COM Sports Digital Network
AQ
10:02aUtz® To Be Presenting Sponsor of The National League Division Series
BU
10:02aCLUB VITA : Unveils New Model for Predicting Life Expectancy Based on ZIP+4 Codes, Modernizing Longevity Risk Management Techniques for U.S. Pension Plans
BU
10:02aPHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY® EUROPE : Celebrates 30 Years of Publishing
BU
10:02aHealthcare Logistics Market in North America 2019-2023 | 6% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
10:01aCANSORTIUM : Announces Opening of its 14th Fluent™ Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Florida
AQ
10:01aINVISIO COMMUNICATIONS : NextLink Internet Awarded Funds from FCC's Connect America Fund Program to Help Close the Digital Divide in Rural America Across Six States in Central U.S.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EUROSTOXX : German chemical deal lifts European shares, FTSE lags
2BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
3PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank says Vision Fund 2 could start investing soon, bags big gains on first
5BAYER AG : Bayer, Lanxess Shares Jump on Joint-Venture Sale Announcement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group