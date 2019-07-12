Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Revises Outlooks to Stable for Gulf Insurance Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 04:14pm EDT

AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” of Gulf Insurance Limited (Gulf) (Trinidad & Tobago).

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Gulf’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating actions are mainly due to diminished liquidity pressure at the ultimate parent, Assuria N.V. (Assuria) (Suriname) and the potential adverse impact on Gulf and its balance sheet.

The strong level of balance sheet strength is derived from very strong risk-adjusted capitalization, adequate liquidity and loss reserves, and supported by generally positive earnings. However, the assessment of the balance sheet is limited by the company’s small size. In addition, Gulf is highly dependent upon quality third party reinsurers to protect shareholder equity from catastrophic loss.

Gulf’s business profile is considered limited due to its significant concentration of property and motor risks in its domestic Trinidad and Tobago market. This market is considered to be very mature and highly competitive providing the company with limited opportunities for organic growth. Gulf is a long-standing insurer, having operated in this market for over 30 years and has achieved a high level of brand recognition. As such, its risk management capabilities are deemed to be appropriate, although a formal ERM program continues to evolve.

While concerns remain, the stable outlooks reflect Gulf’s ability to maintain its balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile under current market conditions, as well as positive developments in Suriname and favorable actions being taken by Assuria to reduce its economic and financial risk.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:46pNORRIS INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:45pWALMART : Tropical Storm Barry Facility Status
PU
04:45pBARRY UPDATE : Louisiana workforce totals over 2,800
PU
04:45pANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Calls off IPO of Asia Unit--2nd Update
DJ
04:43pTWINLAB CONSOLIDATED HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR PSMT, LTHM, RLGY AND FRED : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
04:42pARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pMERITAGE HOMES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : provides unlimited calling, texting and data to customers impacted by Tropical Storm Barry in Louisiana
AQ
04:40pCYRELA BRAZIL REALTY : Notice to the Market - Substantial Holder
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook enlists China's Fosun to salvage oldest travel firm
5THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: ECB and FED rate cuts, Confidence shock, No-deal Brexit, Libra...

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About