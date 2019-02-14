Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Revises Outlooks to Stable for Old Glory Insurance Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 01:56pm EST

AM Best has revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” of Old Glory Insurance Company (Old Glory) (Tyler, TX).

The ratings reflect Old Glory’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The revised outlooks reflect Old Glory’s improving risk-adjusted capitalization, albeit mostly driven by capital contributions from its parent company, Heartland Security Insurance Group (Heartland), and improved loss and loss adjustment expense ratio over the past five years, which compares favorably with the average for the workers’ compensation (WC) composite. Offsetting some of these positive factors are the company’s limited size and scale of operations, operating as a mono-line WC writer with policyholder surplus of $9.8 million as of Sept. 30, 2018, and greater than 90% of its business generated in Oklahoma and Texas. This geographic concentration exposes the company to above average levels of regulatory, economic and event risk. The company also is challenged by its high expense ratio, which is double the average of the WC composite. The expense ratio is driven by significant levels of fixed costs. Despite these challenges, the company has reported net income in four of the past five calendar years and for the first nine months of 2018. AM Best expects that Heartland will continue to support Old Glory’s operations with capital contributions as needed, allowing the company to maintain risk-adjusted capitalization levels that continue to support the current rating level.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:33pI3 VERTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:32pTrack Group Reports 1st Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
PR
02:31p1stWEST M&A Just Published a Definitive, Book-Length Guide to Company Valuations, Mergers, and Acquisitions for Cannabis and Hemp Companies
BU
02:31pLagardère Finalises the Sale of Its Magazine Publishing Titles in France to Czech Media Invest
BU
02:31pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to MAPS 2019-1 Limited
BU
02:31pNATIONAL OILWELL VARCO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:31pCrop One Solidifies Global Presence with Dubai Office
GL
02:31pNew Clinical Data Analysis Shows Survival Benefit Three Years after Treatment with Sipuleucel-T
BU
02:31pFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List for Fourth Consecutive Year
BU
02:30pSACOS : Clearing the hurdles of racism in sport hasn't been easy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
2NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
3MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : European Union Agrees to New Copyright Law
5APPLE : APPLE : Planning to Unveil Video Service on March 25, Sources Say -Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.