AM Best : Senior Director to Join Session at AIF Insurance Investors' Forum

AM Best will participate in the 2019 AIF Insurance Investors’ Forum, which takes place June 11, 2019, at the Harvard Club of New York City, in New York, NY.

Ken Johnson, AM Best senior director, will take part in a panel session that will address risk-based capital charges, the potential investment impacts from Solvency II, the growing use of structured products and the use of insurance company owned life insurance in the asset allocation equation. This investor deep dive session will run from 4:15-5:30 p.m. (EDT). The event is being held by AIF Global, an independent economic think tank that promotes the exchange of ideas and practices around institutional investment policy. Click here for more information on the event.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.

