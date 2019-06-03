AM Best : Senior Director to Join Session at AIF Insurance Investors' Forum

AM Best will participate in the 2019 AIF Insurance Investors’
Forum, which takes place June 11, 2019, at the Harvard Club of New York
City, in New York, NY.
Ken Johnson, AM Best senior director, will take part in a panel session
that will address risk-based capital charges, the potential investment
impacts from Solvency II, the growing use of structured products and the
use of insurance company owned life insurance in the asset allocation
equation. This investor deep dive session will run from 4:15-5:30 p.m.
(EDT). The event is being held by AIF Global, an independent economic
think tank that promotes the exchange of ideas and practices around
institutional investment policy. Click here for more information on the
event.
