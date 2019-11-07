AM Best : Senior Executive to Discuss Draft Innovation Criteria At the 2019 CAS Annual Meeting

AM Best Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jim Gillard will be presenting the session, titled, “Innovation’s Contribution to Financial Strength,” at the 2019 Casualty Actuarial Society’s (CAS) Annual Meeting, taking place Nov. 10-13, 2019, at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu, HI.

AM Best released a draft innovation criteria procedure in March 2019, and recently refined it to increase transparency further in light of industry feedback, as well as to reflect ongoing internal review and analysis. AM Best believes the increased pace of change in society, climate and technology has made innovation increasingly critical to the long-term success of all insurers, and expects innovation to play a greater role in its assessment of companies’ financial strength. Mr. Gillard will provide a high-level overview of how AM Best rates companies and where the innovation criteria will fit in. He will also address the proposed timeline for this criteria release. Greg Heerde of Aon will join Jim in the session with Benoit Carrier of Aon acting as moderator. The session is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 8:00–9:15 a.m. (HST).

The conference gives property/casualty insurance actuaries and consultants the opportunity to earn continuing education credits in a variety of sessions covering relevant and timely topics necessary for continued professional growth and maintaining actuarial credentials. To learn more about the event, please view the CAS Annual Meeting.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency and information provider with an exclusive focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

