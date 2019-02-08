Log in
AM Best : Senior Executives to Address 2019 Florida Insurance Market Summit

02/08/2019 | 09:07am EST

AM Best Senior Managing Director Andrea Keenan and Managing Director James Gillard will address the Florida Insurance Market Summit, an invitation-only event geared toward insurance and reinsurance company executives that also will include insurance commissioners from several states. The event will be held Feb. 13-15 at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL.

Keenan and Gillard will discuss the approach AM Best has to a rating and outline the ratings process, as well as discuss the analytical approach to small companies, as well as startups and those with significant catastrophe exposure. This discussion also will review key statistics regarding U.S. property/casualty ratings and conclude with a Q&A session on current trends facing the insurance industry.

The Florida Insurance Market Summit is sponsored jointly by Colodny Fass and Aon Benfield. The event’s program is geared toward providing insight on present-day insurance issues.

The presentation is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2019, at 10:30 am (EST).

As head of industry relations for AM Best, Keenan is responsible for AM Best’s external strategic relationships and communications within the insurance and financial services industries throughout the Americas. Gillard heads up AM Best’s Credit Rating Criteria, and also oversees the rating agency’s research and analytics department. He also is the chair of AM Best’s corporate rating policy committee, which is responsible for the establishment, maintenance and appropriateness of all AM Best rating definitions, methodologies and the policies and procedures related to the rating process.

AM Best is a gold-level sponsor of this event. Jim Fowler and Alan Kandel, business development managers at AM Best, also will attend and are available to discuss the process for obtaining a Best’s Credit Rating. To arrange a meeting, email jim.fowler@ambest.com or alan.kandel@ambest.com.

To learn more about the Florida Insurance Market Summit, please view the event’s website.

A.M. Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
