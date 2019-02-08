AM Best : Senior Executives to Address 2019 Florida Insurance Market Summit

AM Best Senior Managing Director Andrea Keenan and Managing
Director James Gillard will address the Florida Insurance Market
Summit, an invitation-only event geared toward insurance and reinsurance
company executives that also will include insurance commissioners from
several states. The event will be held Feb. 13-15 at the JW Marriott
Orlando, Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL.
Keenan and Gillard will discuss the approach AM Best has to a rating and
outline the ratings process, as well as discuss the analytical approach
to small companies, as well as startups and those with significant
catastrophe exposure. This discussion also will review key statistics
regarding U.S. property/casualty ratings and conclude with a Q&A session
on current trends facing the insurance industry.
The Florida Insurance Market Summit is sponsored jointly by Colodny Fass
and Aon Benfield. The event’s program is geared toward providing insight
on present-day insurance issues.
The presentation is scheduled for Feb. 14, 2019, at 10:30 am (EST).
As head of industry relations for AM Best, Keenan is responsible for AM
Best’s external strategic relationships and communications within the
insurance and financial services industries throughout the Americas.
Gillard heads up AM Best’s Credit Rating Criteria, and also oversees the
rating agency’s research and analytics department. He also is the chair
of AM Best’s corporate rating policy committee, which is responsible for
the establishment, maintenance and appropriateness of all AM Best rating
definitions, methodologies and the policies and procedures related to
the rating process.
AM Best is a gold-level sponsor of this event. Jim Fowler and Alan
Kandel, business development managers at AM Best, also will attend and
are available to discuss the process for obtaining a Best’s Credit
Rating. To arrange a meeting, email jim.fowler@ambest.com
or alan.kandel@ambest.com.
To learn more about the Florida Insurance Market Summit, please view the event’s
website.
