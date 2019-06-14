Log in
AM Best : Senior Executives to Participate at International Insurance Society's Global Insurance Forum in Singapore

06/14/2019 | 09:39am EDT

AM Best will participate in the 2019 International Insurance Society (IIS) Global Insurance Forum in multiple capacities, including as a forum sponsor. AM Best executives will deliver a presentation on insurance innovation and a moderate a panel on the role of insurance in disaster recovery. The event takes place June 18-21, 2019, at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore in Singapore.

Greg Carter, managing director — analytics, will present a session, titled, “The Role of Innovation in Insurance Company Ratings,” and provide insight on the importance of innovation. Carter also will detail AM Best’s plans to evaluate an insurer’s level of innovation by highlighting key elements of the rating agency’s recently released draft criteria procedure on innovation. “In AM Best’s view, innovation always has been important for the success of an insurance company, but with the increased pace of change in society, climate and technology, it is becoming an increasingly important indicator of a company’s long-term financial strength,” said Carter. The session will take place on Wednesday, June 19, at 7:30 a.m. SGT. Carter is responsible for AM Best’s credit ratings in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Andrea Keenan, senior managing director—industry relations, will moderate a panel, titled, “Typhoon Haiyan 2013: Role of Insurance in Rebuilding Economies and Communities. What has been learned?” Typhoon Haiyan left widespread damage across portions of Southeast Asia, particularly in the Philippines, destroying homes, bridges, schools, farms and businesses. In addition to her responsibilities as head of industry relations for AM Best, Keenan serves as the vice chair for the Microinsurance Network’s board of directors and holds advanced degrees in economics and international affairs. The panel discussion is scheduled for Friday, June 21, at 2:45 p.m. SGT, and is part of Insurance Development Forum (IDF) Day, which is hosted by the IDF and is devoted to the role of disaster risk financing and insurance in building and enhancing resilience among developing economies.

AMBestTV will provide video coverage at the conference. For executive interviews and commentaries, please visit http://www.ambest.tv during the conference and look for the playlist under the “Conferences 2019” tab. The theme of this year’s event is “Insurance Reimagined: Global Issues — Asian Insights,” and more than 500 insurance industry executives, along with regulators, policymakers and academics are expected to attend. For more information about the event, please visit the IIS event overview and agenda.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
