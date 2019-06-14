AM Best : Senior Executives to Participate at International Insurance Society's Global Insurance Forum in Singapore

AM Best will participate in the 2019 International Insurance
Society (IIS) Global Insurance Forum in multiple capacities, including
as a forum sponsor. AM Best executives will deliver a presentation on
insurance innovation and a moderate a panel on the role of insurance in
disaster recovery. The event takes place June 18-21, 2019, at the
Shangri-La Hotel Singapore in Singapore.
Greg Carter, managing director — analytics, will present a session,
titled, “The Role of Innovation in Insurance Company Ratings,” and
provide insight on the importance of innovation. Carter also will detail
AM Best’s plans to evaluate an insurer’s level of innovation by
highlighting key elements of the rating agency’s recently released draft
criteria procedure on innovation. “In AM Best’s view, innovation always
has been important for the success of an insurance company, but with the
increased pace of change in society, climate and technology, it is
becoming an increasingly important indicator of a company’s long-term
financial strength,” said Carter. The session will take place on
Wednesday, June 19, at 7:30 a.m. SGT. Carter is responsible for AM
Best’s credit ratings in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Andrea Keenan, senior managing director—industry relations, will
moderate a panel, titled, “Typhoon Haiyan 2013: Role of Insurance in
Rebuilding Economies and Communities. What has been learned?” Typhoon
Haiyan left widespread damage across portions of Southeast Asia,
particularly in the Philippines, destroying homes, bridges, schools,
farms and businesses. In addition to her responsibilities as head of
industry relations for AM Best, Keenan serves as the vice chair for the
Microinsurance Network’s board of directors and holds advanced degrees
in economics and international affairs. The panel discussion is
scheduled for Friday, June 21, at 2:45 p.m. SGT, and is part of
Insurance Development Forum (IDF) Day, which is hosted by the IDF and is
devoted to the role of disaster risk financing and insurance in building
and enhancing resilience among developing economies.
AMBestTV will provide video coverage at the conference. For
executive interviews and commentaries, please visit http://www.ambest.tv
during the conference and look for the playlist under the “Conferences
2019” tab. The theme of this year’s event is “Insurance Reimagined:
Global Issues — Asian Insights,” and more than 500 insurance industry
executives, along with regulators, policymakers and academics are
expected to attend. For more information about the event, please visit
the IIS
event overview and agenda.
AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and
the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the
insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of
insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com
for more information.
