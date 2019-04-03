AM Best : Senior Financial Analyst to Discuss Brazil's Reinsurance Market at Rio de Janeiro Conference

AM Best Senior Financial Analyst Guilherme Simoes will give a presentation on Brazil’s reinsurance market at the 8th annual Rio de Janeiro Reinsurance Conference, taking place April 8-9, 2019 at the Windsor Convention & Expo Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Simoes’ session, titled, “Recent Results and Prospects in The Brazilian and International Market Ratings,” will take place April 9 at 3 p.m. The conference provides a high-level forum for discussions on technical, institutional and economic issues facing the global (re)insurance industry.

Simoes, a native of Sao Paulo, joined AM Best’s Global Reinsurance Ratings team as a senior financial analyst in March 2016. Based at the company’s headquarters in Oldwick, NJ, he is responsible for the analysis and financial ratings of a diverse portfolio of property and casualty (re)insurance companies in Brazil and primary insurers in the U.S. These segments include the property/casualty, workers’ compensation, medical professional liability and commercial liability sectors, along with mutual companies in the energy sector.

Also attending the event from AM Best will be Associate Director Scott Mangan and Carlos De la Torre, senior director of AM Best América Latina in Mexico City. To schedule a meeting with De la Torre, please contact Midori Honda at midori.honda@ambest.com.

