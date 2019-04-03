AM Best : Senior Financial Analyst to Discuss Brazil's Reinsurance Market at Rio de Janeiro Conference

AM Best Senior Financial Analyst Guilherme Simoes will give a
presentation on Brazil’s reinsurance market at the 8th annual
Rio de Janeiro Reinsurance Conference, taking place April 8-9, 2019 at
the Windsor Convention & Expo Center in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Simoes’ session, titled, “Recent Results and Prospects in The Brazilian
and International Market Ratings,” will take place April 9 at 3 p.m. The
conference provides a high-level forum for discussions on technical,
institutional and economic issues facing the global (re)insurance
industry.
Simoes, a native of Sao Paulo, joined AM Best’s Global Reinsurance
Ratings team as a senior financial analyst in March 2016. Based at the
company’s headquarters in Oldwick, NJ, he is responsible for the
analysis and financial ratings of a diverse portfolio of property and
casualty (re)insurance companies in Brazil and primary insurers in the
U.S. These segments include the property/casualty, workers’
compensation, medical professional liability and commercial liability
sectors, along with mutual companies in the energy sector.
Also attending the event from AM Best will be Associate Director Scott
Mangan and Carlos De la Torre, senior director of AM Best América Latina
in Mexico City. To schedule a meeting with De la Torre, please contact
Midori Honda at midori.honda@ambest.com.
