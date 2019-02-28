AM Best : Senior Financial Analyst to Discuss Impact of Updated Best's Credit Rating Methodology on Medical Professional Liability Insurers at JLT Re Conference

AM Best will participate in the 2019 Medical Professional
Liability (MPL) Leadership Conference, hosted by JLT Re and taking place
Mar. 6-7, 2019, at the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Vicky Riggs, AM Best senior financial analyst, will lead a session on
Mar. 7 at 1p.m. (PST), titled, “AM Best: Update on Methodology and
Outlook for MPL.” The focus of the session is what effect AM Best’s 2017
update to its Best’s Credit Rating Methodology has had on MPL insurance
companies, as well as the rating agency’s negative market segment
outlook on the sector for 2019. This current outlook mainly is due to
pressures created by shrinking demands, as well as prolonged soft market
conditions, diminishing reserve redundancies and concerns about
potential increases in claims severity and in the frequency of high
severity losses. Riggs will discuss these factors and others.
The event will feature educational sessions with a number of executives
in the MPL industry, along with practice leaders at JLT Re, a
reinsurance broker. To learn more about the annual conference, please
view the official
agenda.
