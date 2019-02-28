Log in
AM Best : Senior Financial Analyst to Discuss Impact of Updated Best's Credit Rating Methodology on Medical Professional Liability Insurers at JLT Re Conference

02/28/2019 | 09:05am EST

AM Best will participate in the 2019 Medical Professional Liability (MPL) Leadership Conference, hosted by JLT Re and taking place Mar. 6-7, 2019, at the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage in Rancho Mirage, CA.

Vicky Riggs, AM Best senior financial analyst, will lead a session on Mar. 7 at 1p.m. (PST), titled, “AM Best: Update on Methodology and Outlook for MPL.” The focus of the session is what effect AM Best’s 2017 update to its Best’s Credit Rating Methodology has had on MPL insurance companies, as well as the rating agency’s negative market segment outlook on the sector for 2019. This current outlook mainly is due to pressures created by shrinking demands, as well as prolonged soft market conditions, diminishing reserve redundancies and concerns about potential increases in claims severity and in the frequency of high severity losses. Riggs will discuss these factors and others.

The event will feature educational sessions with a number of executives in the MPL industry, along with practice leaders at JLT Re, a reinsurance broker. To learn more about the annual conference, please view the official agenda.

A.M. Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
