AM Best : Senior Financial Analyst to Join Alternative Reinsurance Capital-Focused Panel Discussion at Philadelphia Event

AM Best Senior Financial Analyst Mariza Costa will participate in
a panel discussion on alternative capital at the 2019 Reinsurance
Symposium, a workshop geared toward emerging exposures, which takes
place March 14-15, 2019 at the Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District,
Philadelphia, PA.
The educational and networking event is sponsored by The Institutes CPCU
Society and will bring together insurance industry practitioners. The
panel discussion featuring Costa, titled, “The Alternative Capital
Market for Reinsurance” will review how alternative sources of capital
are affecting traditional reinsurers and overall market landscape. This
discussion is scheduled for Mar. 14, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. (EDT).
Costa is responsible for the analysis and financial ratings of global
reinsurance organizations at AM Best, with a particular emphasis on the
U.S. and Bermuda markets. Consequently, she is actively involved in AM
Best’s rating process for some of the world’s largest reinsurers. Costa
previously worked as part of the equity research team at Stifel
Nicolaus, covering the insurance and reinsurance industries, and as a
broker compensation manager at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty.
AMBestTV also will provide coverage of the forum with
exclusive interviews with insurance industry executives. To arrange an
interview at the event, please contact AM Best Senior Associate Editor
Meg Green at meg.green@ambest.com.
This coverage will be made available at http://www.ambest.tv.
The Institutes CPCU Society is a community of credentialed
property/casualty insurance professionals that provide resources and
educational programs, enabling individuals to expand their technical
insurance skills and business capabilities in order to improve the
overall performance of the insurance industry.
To learn more about the 2019 Reinsurance Symposium, please view the official
agenda.
AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and
the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the
insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of
insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005920/en/