Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Senior Financial Analyst to Join Alternative Reinsurance Capital-Focused Panel Discussion at Philadelphia Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 03:10pm EST

AM Best Senior Financial Analyst Mariza Costa will participate in a panel discussion on alternative capital at the 2019 Reinsurance Symposium, a workshop geared toward emerging exposures, which takes place March 14-15, 2019 at the Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District, Philadelphia, PA.

The educational and networking event is sponsored by The Institutes CPCU Society and will bring together insurance industry practitioners. The panel discussion featuring Costa, titled, “The Alternative Capital Market for Reinsurance” will review how alternative sources of capital are affecting traditional reinsurers and overall market landscape. This discussion is scheduled for Mar. 14, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. (EDT).

Costa is responsible for the analysis and financial ratings of global reinsurance organizations at AM Best, with a particular emphasis on the U.S. and Bermuda markets. Consequently, she is actively involved in AM Best’s rating process for some of the world’s largest reinsurers. Costa previously worked as part of the equity research team at Stifel Nicolaus, covering the insurance and reinsurance industries, and as a broker compensation manager at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty.

AMBestTV also will provide coverage of the forum with exclusive interviews with insurance industry executives. To arrange an interview at the event, please contact AM Best Senior Associate Editor Meg Green at meg.green@ambest.com. This coverage will be made available at http://www.ambest.tv.

The Institutes CPCU Society is a community of credentialed property/casualty insurance professionals that provide resources and educational programs, enabling individuals to expand their technical insurance skills and business capabilities in order to improve the overall performance of the insurance industry.

To learn more about the 2019 Reinsurance Symposium, please view the official agenda.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:41pGIGA TRONICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pLIBERTY MEDIA CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pRSI INTERNATIONAL : 7 Ways to Automate Your Property for Peak Season
PU
03:40pPROTECTIVE INSURANCE : Truckers Against Trafficking Webinar
PU
03:40pSTANTEC : earns state honors for Lake Elizabeth stream restoration
PU
03:40pINTERNATIONAL FOR LEASING : Release from International Company For Leasing (IncoLEASE) (ICLE.CA) Concerning the Call of the AGM
AQ
03:40pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 5
DJ
03:39pITHMAAR HOLDING B.S.C : . (ITHMR) Annual General Meeting (AGM)
AQ
03:39pCI CAPITAL SAE : Release from C I Capital Holding (CICH.CA) Concerning The Board Of Directors' Decisions
AQ
03:39pEMAAR MISR FOR DEVELOPMENT SAE : Release from Emaar Misr for Development (EMFD.CA)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Dutch bank stocks, Austria's Raiffeisen fall on money laundering report
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
3TESLA : TESLA : blames misprinted label for China customs hiccup
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : In Mining Fight, Prize Is Nevada -- WSJ
5BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.