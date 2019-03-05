AM Best : Senior Financial Analyst to Join Alternative Reinsurance Capital-Focused Panel Discussion at Philadelphia Event

AM Best Senior Financial Analyst Mariza Costa will participate in a panel discussion on alternative capital at the 2019 Reinsurance Symposium, a workshop geared toward emerging exposures, which takes place March 14-15, 2019 at the Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District, Philadelphia, PA.

The educational and networking event is sponsored by The Institutes CPCU Society and will bring together insurance industry practitioners. The panel discussion featuring Costa, titled, “The Alternative Capital Market for Reinsurance” will review how alternative sources of capital are affecting traditional reinsurers and overall market landscape. This discussion is scheduled for Mar. 14, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. (EDT).

Costa is responsible for the analysis and financial ratings of global reinsurance organizations at AM Best, with a particular emphasis on the U.S. and Bermuda markets. Consequently, she is actively involved in AM Best’s rating process for some of the world’s largest reinsurers. Costa previously worked as part of the equity research team at Stifel Nicolaus, covering the insurance and reinsurance industries, and as a broker compensation manager at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty.

AMBestTV also will provide coverage of the forum with exclusive interviews with insurance industry executives. To arrange an interview at the event, please contact AM Best Senior Associate Editor Meg Green at meg.green@ambest.com. This coverage will be made available at http://www.ambest.tv.

The Institutes CPCU Society is a community of credentialed property/casualty insurance professionals that provide resources and educational programs, enabling individuals to expand their technical insurance skills and business capabilities in order to improve the overall performance of the insurance industry.

To learn more about the 2019 Reinsurance Symposium, please view the official agenda.

