AM Best : Senior Managing Director to Deliver Microinsurance-Focused Presentation at Risk and the Insurance Business in History Event

AM Best Senior Managing Director Andrea Keenan will discuss the
impact of microinsurance from a historical perspective, and what those
past lessons mean for the future, at an international conference on Risk
and the Insurance Business in History, which is scheduled for June
11-14, 2019, in Seville, Spain.
The event, hosted by Universidad Internacional de Andalucía, will bring
together leading experts on social insurance to explore the evolution of
risk and insurance, as well as the most-recent industry developments.
Event organizers believe that the growth of academic networks—consisting
of experienced individuals within the insurance industry and from other
disciplines—can enable the development of new approaches and
methodologies to study changing perceptions of risk and the performance
of insurance in the long term.
Keenan’s presentation, part of a larger session, titled, “History (and
the Future) of Microinsurance,” will take a view of microinsurance over
the years in the context of the larger development of the insurance
industry, the economy, society, politics and technology. Other session
presenters also will explore the factors behind microinsurance’s
continued growth, as well as how it has supported economic activity and
innovation. The session is scheduled for Thurs., June 13, at 11:30 a.m.
(CEST).
As head of industry relations for AM Best, Keenan oversees its
relationships and communications with insurance and financial service
industries throughout the Americas, including the United States, Latin
America, Canada and the Caribbean. In addition, she serves as the vice
chair for the Microinsurance Network’s board of directors.
"Microinsurance, in the context of financial inclusion, has gained
traction in recent years thanks to the work of organizations like the
Microinsurance Network,” said Keenan. “It's helpful to look at the
history of microinsurance and its role in the overall insurance industry
to help us guide where it may go in the future.”
For more information on the Risk and the Insurance Business in History
conference, please view the event
page and agenda.
