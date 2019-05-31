AM Best : Senior Managing Director to Deliver Microinsurance-Focused Presentation at Risk and the Insurance Business in History Event

AM Best Senior Managing Director Andrea Keenan will discuss the impact of microinsurance from a historical perspective, and what those past lessons mean for the future, at an international conference on Risk and the Insurance Business in History, which is scheduled for June 11-14, 2019, in Seville, Spain.

The event, hosted by Universidad Internacional de Andalucía, will bring together leading experts on social insurance to explore the evolution of risk and insurance, as well as the most-recent industry developments. Event organizers believe that the growth of academic networks—consisting of experienced individuals within the insurance industry and from other disciplines—can enable the development of new approaches and methodologies to study changing perceptions of risk and the performance of insurance in the long term.

Keenan’s presentation, part of a larger session, titled, “History (and the Future) of Microinsurance,” will take a view of microinsurance over the years in the context of the larger development of the insurance industry, the economy, society, politics and technology. Other session presenters also will explore the factors behind microinsurance’s continued growth, as well as how it has supported economic activity and innovation. The session is scheduled for Thurs., June 13, at 11:30 a.m. (CEST).

As head of industry relations for AM Best, Keenan oversees its relationships and communications with insurance and financial service industries throughout the Americas, including the United States, Latin America, Canada and the Caribbean. In addition, she serves as the vice chair for the Microinsurance Network’s board of directors.

"Microinsurance, in the context of financial inclusion, has gained traction in recent years thanks to the work of organizations like the Microinsurance Network,” said Keenan. “It's helpful to look at the history of microinsurance and its role in the overall insurance industry to help us guide where it may go in the future.”

