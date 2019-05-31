Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Senior Managing Director to Deliver Microinsurance-Focused Presentation at Risk and the Insurance Business in History Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 08:01am EDT

AM Best Senior Managing Director Andrea Keenan will discuss the impact of microinsurance from a historical perspective, and what those past lessons mean for the future, at an international conference on Risk and the Insurance Business in History, which is scheduled for June 11-14, 2019, in Seville, Spain.

The event, hosted by Universidad Internacional de Andalucía, will bring together leading experts on social insurance to explore the evolution of risk and insurance, as well as the most-recent industry developments. Event organizers believe that the growth of academic networks—consisting of experienced individuals within the insurance industry and from other disciplines—can enable the development of new approaches and methodologies to study changing perceptions of risk and the performance of insurance in the long term.

Keenan’s presentation, part of a larger session, titled, “History (and the Future) of Microinsurance,” will take a view of microinsurance over the years in the context of the larger development of the insurance industry, the economy, society, politics and technology. Other session presenters also will explore the factors behind microinsurance’s continued growth, as well as how it has supported economic activity and innovation. The session is scheduled for Thurs., June 13, at 11:30 a.m. (CEST).

As head of industry relations for AM Best, Keenan oversees its relationships and communications with insurance and financial service industries throughout the Americas, including the United States, Latin America, Canada and the Caribbean. In addition, she serves as the vice chair for the Microinsurance Network’s board of directors.

"Microinsurance, in the context of financial inclusion, has gained traction in recent years thanks to the work of organizations like the Microinsurance Network,” said Keenan. “It's helpful to look at the history of microinsurance and its role in the overall insurance industry to help us guide where it may go in the future.”

For more information on the Risk and the Insurance Business in History conference, please view the event page and agenda.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:15pSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : Update on progress of financial restructuring
EQ
01:14pAXON KIDS : 18-months-old Albie was unharmed thanks to the rear-facing car seat Axkid Minikid
PU
01:14pMEGA MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY : Announcements and Notices - Voting Results of Annual General Meeting Held on 31 May 2019
PU
01:14pENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI : Kosovo Motorway Route 6 Project is Completed!
PU
01:13pCPI CARD GROUP INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:12pHUNT MINING : IIROC Trading Halt - HMX
AQ
01:11pAURA HEALTH : Announces Appointment of Al Quong to Its Board of Directors
AQ
01:10pZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES' : Rebecca gowan recognized as one of crn's 2019 women of the channel
AQ
01:10pTELEFONICA : is seeking innovative and sustainable solutions around the world to accelerate its 'Internet For All' global connectivity project
AQ
01:10pACCENTURE : Entrepreneur and Futurist will.i.am and Accenture's Omar Abbosh Co-Host Podcast Series About Continuous Business Re-invention
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : China threatens corporate hit-list on eve of new tariffs on U.S. imports
2BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
3UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : loses $1bn in first quarterly post-float result
4Trade wars tip oil toward biggest monthly drop in six months
5RENAULT : Past Auto Deals Have Spotted History -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About