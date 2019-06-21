AM Best : Upgrades Credit Ratings of AvMed, Inc.

AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to C++ (Marginal) from C+ (Marginal) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “b” from “b-” of AvMed, Inc. (AvMed) (Miami, FL). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AvMed’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as weak, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The rating upgrades reflect the improvement in risk-adjusted capitalization to weak from very weak, as measured by Best Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Substantial strengthening of underwriting and net earnings led to growth in capital and surplus in 2018. Concurrently, total premium declined due to AvMed’s focus on profitability in the individual and group segments. Higher capital and lower premium resulted in a stronger level of risk-adjusted capitalization. The company expects this trend to continue with earnings moderating in 2019, pressured by investment in the business and premium decreasing further as AvMed reduces its footprint.

Despite the recent improvements, AvMed’s capital and surplus remains below historical levels, as the organization incurred significant financial losses over the past five years, primarily related to its individual and small group products. AvMed implemented various turn-around measures, including multi-year rate increases, enhanced medical management, changes to the benefits structure and some modifications of provider contracts. In addition, the organization outsourced its information technology infrastructure with a goal of achieving more efficiency. AM Best is concerned that AvMed may experience continued earnings volatility as the membership continues to drop and the administrative expense burden grows. In addition, AvMed operates in a limited geographic area with a high level of competition and pricing pressures.

