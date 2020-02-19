AM Best : Upgrades Credit Ratings of GPM Health and Life Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Government Personnel Mutual Life Insurance Company

AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” from “bbb+” of GPM Health and Life Insurance Company (GPM Health & Life), a wholly owned subsidiary of Government Personnel Mutual Life Insurance Company (GPM). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” of GPM. These companies are both headquartered in San Antonio, TX and collectively known as GPM Life Group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

These ratings reflect GPM Life Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings upgrade primarily reflects the increasing importance of GPM Health and Life’s operations to the overall group and consistent, explicit support from GPM. GPM Health and Life is fully integrated into the group’s operations and management, is easily identifiable with the group, and is necessary for rate flexibility, all of which are factors AM Best views favorably.

AM Best’s assessment of the GPM Life Group reflects the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as well as solid liquidity and a well-managed investment portfolio. Top line growth in recent years has dragged on operating performance; however, this is offset by AM Best’s expectation that new business will drive long-term profitability. GPM Life Group benefits from diverse geographic location and a low to moderate amount of product risk. The company’s ERM program continues to evolve as needed, and capabilities and framework are well in line with the organization’s risk profile.

