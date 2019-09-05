Log in
AM Best : Upgrades Credit Ratings of International General Insurance Holdings Limited and Its Subsidiaries

09/05/2019 | 10:15am EDT

AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” from “a-” of International General Insurance Co Ltd., (IGICL) (Bermuda) and International General Insurance Company (UK) Limited (IGIUK) (United Kingdom). Concurrently, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICR to “bbb” from “bbb-” of the non-operating holding company, International General Insurance Holdings Limited (IGI) (United Arab Emirates). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.

The ratings reflect IGI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The upgrade reflects IGI’s resilient operating results, which have been driven by robust underwriting performance over the longer term. The company has a five-year average combined ratio of 90% (2014-2018) despite the impact of catastrophe losses in 2017. AM Best views IGI’s underwriting discipline as a key driver of its good financial results and expects the company to report strong, albeit potentially volatile profits in prospective years.

IGI’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as well as its good liquidity, conservative investment portfolio and reinsurance panel of good credit quality. AM Best believes IGI’s capital buffer will sufficiently support its strategic initiatives over the near term (2019-2021).

IGI’s business profile is well-diversified by line of business and geography. AM Best expects the company to achieve measured growth over the medium to long term, whilst maintaining a focus on underwriting performance. Driven by the addition of new products and an improving pricing environment, IGI reported topline growth of approximately 10% in 2018, with gross written premiums reaching USD 300 million. IGI’s ERM framework is well-developed and its risk management capabilities are aligned appropriately with its risk profile.

The ratings of IGICL and IGIUK reflect their strategic importance to IGI. They are both fundamental to IGI’s overall strategy and integrated with the group through shared management functions and an internal reinsurance programme.

A.M. Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated in the United States and throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
