AM Best : Upgrades Credit Ratings of The Chesapeake Life Insurance Company

AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A-
(Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating
(Long-Term ICR) to “a-” from “bbb+” of The Chesapeake Life Insurance
Company (Chesapeake) (Oklahoma City, OK). The outlook of these Credit
Ratings (ratings) is stable. These rating actions follow the acquisition
of Chesapeake and its parent, HealthMarkets, Inc. (HealthMarkets)
(headquartered in North Richland Hills, TX), by Golden Rule Financial
Corp, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UnitedHealth
Group) [NYSE: UNH]. AM Best also has withdrawn the Long-Term ICR of
“bb+” with a stable outlook of HealthMarkets.
The ratings reflect Chesapeake’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance,
limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management (ERM).
The rating upgrades reflect lift from Chesapeake’s ultimate parent,
UnitedHealth Group, which acquired HealthMarkets and its subsidiaries.
Chesapeake and its affiliated distribution capabilities are expected to
enhance the individual specialty operations of UnitedHealth Group’s
UnitedHealthcare operations.
Chesapeake’s risk-adjusted capital is at the strongest level, as
measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio, and has been maintained at
this level over the past few years based upon a trend of favorable
operating results. Earnings have significantly improved over the past
few years with return on equity of 20% or greater driven by better than
expected claims experience, lower administrative expenses and increasing
premiums.
Chesapeake has had a trend of favorable premium growth from increased
sales by HealthMarkets Insurance Agency, Inc., Chesapeake’s affiliated
company and primary distribution channel. Chesapeake’s supplemental
insurance portfolio branded as SureBridge has a diverse suite of
supplemental health and life products. AM Best expects that Chesapeake’s
ERM will benefit from that of its new parent organization.
