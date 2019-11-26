Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
All News
AM Best : Upgrades Credit Ratings of USHEALTH Group, Inc.'s Subsidiaries

11/26/2019 | 05:25pm EST

AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” from “bbb” of Freedom Life Insurance Company of America, Enterprise Life Insurance Company and National Foundation Life Insurance Company, all subsidiaries of USHEALTH Group, Inc. (collectively referred to as USHEALTH). All companies are domiciled in Fort Worth, TX. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

These rating actions follow the acquisition of USHEALTH and its subsidiaries by Golden Rule Financial Corp., a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UnitedHealth Group). The ratings reflect USHEALTH Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as adequate, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating upgrades reflect lift from USHEALTH’s ultimate parent, UnitedHealth Group, which also acquired USHEALTH’s affiliated distribution capabilities. The acquisition is expected to expand the individual supplemental business of UnitedHealth Group’s UnitedHealthcare operations.

USHEALTH’s risk-adjusted capital has strengthened over the past year but is anticipated to be maintained at the adequate level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio. USHEALTH has had a trend of strong operating results with a return on equity of 40% or greater for the past five years driven by improved loss ratios and significant premium growth in the high double-digit range. USHEALTH has had a trend of favorable premium growth from increased sales and retention predominantly in its core Premier Choice products. USHEALTH’s supplemental insurance portfolio has a diverse suite of accident and health coverage, as well as disability and life products. AM Best expects that USHEALTH’s ERM will benefit from the relationship with its new parent organization.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data provider specializing in the insurance industry. The company does business in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in Oldwick, NJ, AM Best has offices in cities around the world, including London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
