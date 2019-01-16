AM Best : Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating and National Scale Rating of Grupo Mexicano de Seguros, S.A. de C.V.

AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating
(Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” from “bbb” and the Mexico National Scale
Rating (NSR) to “aa+.MX” from “aa.MX”, as well as affirmed the Financial
Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) of Grupo Mexicano de Seguros, S.A.
de C.V. (GMX) (Mexico City, Mexico). The outlook of the Long-Term ICR
and the NSR has been revised to stable from positive, while the outlook
for the FSR remains stable.
The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect GMX’s balance sheet strength, which
AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating
performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk
management.
The upgrade of GMX’s Long-Term ICR and NSR primarily reflects the
improved level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s
Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), mainly driven by positive bottom-line
results.
The ratings also reflect GMX’s improved underwriting practices, a
reinsurance program placed with counterparties with strong levels of
security and a well-planned business strategy, as well as GMX’s
affiliation with its immediate parent, GMS Valore, S.A. de C.V.
(formerly Grupo Maxasem), which includes the synergies and operating
efficiencies the company benefits from as a member of this group.
Offsetting these positive rating factors is the strong competitive
environment GMX experiences in its main business lines, which could
pressure future underwriting performance.
The company initiated operations in Mexico City in 1998. GMX underwrites
property/casualty insurance and ranked 11th in this segment, with 3.5%
market share as of September 2018, based on written premiums. The
company’s main business line is personal liability, and it operates
mainly through a network of independent agents and promoters, as well as
online sales.
GMX’s overall underwriting results have significantly improved from the
past years, as combined ratio has remained below the 100% threshold
since 2015. During 2017, the company improved underwriting results
mainly due to the changes in accounting derived from the Solvency
II-type regulation, which allowed for a slimmer valuation of reserves,
enhancing overall profitability. As of November 2018, the company
maintained adequate underwriting performance and investment yield, and
recorded positive bottom-line results.
GMX’s management team has a solid track record in terms of implementing
strategy and taking advantage of opportunities for innovation in
Mexico’s insurance market given the increased competition.
Factors that may lead to positive rating actions include sustained
improvement in the company’s underwriting performance and material
enhancements in its risk-adjusted capitalization.
Negative rating actions could occur should GMX experience a continued
deterioration of underwriting results or a decline in balance sheet
strength. A substantial and sustained lack of coverage for regulatory
capital requirements also could create negative rating pressure.
