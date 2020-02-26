Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Popular Life Re

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 01:44pm EST

AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb+” from “bbb” and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) of Popular Life Re (PLRe) (Puerto Rico). PLRE is a life insurance subsidiary of its ultimate parent, Popular, Inc. [NASDAQ: BPOP], a publicly traded bank holding company based in Puerto Rico. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect PLRe’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings also reflect PLRe’s stable liability profile, strong return metrics and invested assets, which are of excellent credit quality and highly liquid. PLRe’s enterprise risk program has performed well under pressure from recent hurricanes and earthquakes and helped to keep impacts on performance as minor. PLRe remains strategically important to Popular, Inc., although the earnings contribution to the parent company is modest. Additionally, the company reinsures a portion of credit insurance policies on consumer loans originated at Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, as well as personal accident and health policies underwritten by unaffiliated insurers.

Partially mitigating rating factors include declining premium growth and geographic and product concentration risk, as credit life and accident and health business mostly is transacted in Puerto Rico, and challenges associated with difficulties structurally and economically following the natural disasters. However, AM Best notes that PLRe plans to seek opportunities to expand into Latin America as they grow in the region through its affiliated Popular Insurance, a Lloyd’s of London managing general underwriter. Although the Long-Term ICR upgrade reflects improvement in the credit profile of the parent company, Popular, Inc., which experienced strong financial performance in 2019, it still factors in ratings drag from continued economic pressures.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:16pINCEPTION MINING : Announces 2020 Exploration Program
AQ
02:16pNURAN WIRELESS : Reaches Agreement for Extension of Senior Debenture
AQ
02:16pGOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT : to Participate in Three Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences
BU
02:16pBLACKROCK LONG TERM PRIVATE CAPITAL : to Invest in Luxury Fragrance Company Creed in Partnership With Industry Leading Executive Javier Ferrán
BU
02:15pStocks, oil drop as coronavirus fears grip markets
RE
02:13pStocks, oil drop as coronavirus fears grip markets
RE
02:12pVALERO ENERGY COR : TX MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:12pCHEVRON : Delo 600 ADF Heavy Duty Engine Oil Acknowledged as Top 5 Finalist for Jim Winsor Memorial Technical Achievement Award
BU
02:11pAM BEST : Downgrades Credit Ratings of NORCAL Group; Revises Under Review Status to Developing from Negative
BU
02:10pU.S. Airlines Review Routes as Outbreak Spreads
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls more than 1% as virus spreads in Middle East and Europe
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
3Wall Street leads stocks higher, oil falls as virus concerns linger
4DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
5MASTERCARD : Mastercard Names Its Next Chief -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group