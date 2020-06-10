AM Best : Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of South Carolina Farm Bureau Group Members

AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bbb+” from “bbb” and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of “B++” of South Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company and Palmetto Casualty Insurance Company (together known as South Carolina Farm Bureau Group). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable. Both companies are domiciled in Cayce-West Columbia, SC.

These ratings reflect South Carolina Farm Bureau Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating upgrade reflects the group’s improved operating performance metrics and reduced volatility observed over the past five years. Over the years, South Carolina Farm Bureau Group has focused on underwriting inland business and shifted from writing a significant amount of coastal business. Additionally, the company has increased its reinsurance top limit, lowered its probable maximum losses and terminated unfavorable business across its entire South Carolina territory. Collectively, these measures have improved performance metrics relative to the personal property composite averages.

In addition, the group has improved its risk profile notably by lowering the amount of gross underwriting exposures and common stock investments relative to surplus, over the past five years. The very strong level of balance sheet strength reflects the strong liquidity levels, conservative investment profile and comprehensive reinsurance protection. The limited business profile reflects the company’s geographic and product concentration in South Carolina, which exposes the group to frequent and severe weather-related events, as well as regulatory and economic changes.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200610005753/en/