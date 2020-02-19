Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of Anthracite Mutual Fire Insurance Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 12:23pm EST

AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” of Anthracite Mutual Fire Insurance Company (Anthracite) (Millville, PA) due to an agreement under which its assets will be acquired and liabilities assumed by Millville Mutual Insurance Company (Millville).

Anthracite entered into the agreement in the fourth quarter of 2019 to have its assets acquired and liabilities assumed by Millville, its sister company. Due to the nature of Anthracite’s business and restrictions on its premiums, management said it was in the company’s best interest to enter this agreement. In addition, Anthracite has surrendered its certificate of authority and is no longer a licensed insurer. Management is taking action with the Pennsylvania Department of State to dissolve Anthracite.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:51pMAKOLAB SPÓLKA AKCYJNA : is in the black yet another year. A company with a twofold increase in its net profit in 2019
PU
12:50pNORTHERN DATA AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:50pDALET SA : 2019 revenues: eur 58.5 million (+5%)
AN
12:48pCobalt Boats Celebrates 1 Million Hours Without a Lost-Time Injury
GL
12:46pXEROX : PrimeLink B9100 Series sets new standard in monochrome by printing documents better, faster and smarter.
AQ
12:46pAUTOGRILL : has been awarded a contract extension valued nearly $1.5 billion at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas
PU
12:46pDREAM ON : what your sleep position says about you
PU
12:46pNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Filings 4
PU
12:46pVISTA OUTDOOR : CCI Announces New Blazer Brass 180-Grain 10mm Auto Handgun Ammunition
PU
12:46pTHE MARCUS CORPORATION : Increases Quarterly Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1'MADE IN RUSSIA' PASSENGER JET FINDS A SINGLE BUYER: Aeroflot
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
4Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : Liberian, Dutch and Indonesian NGOs Report ING Bank Over Oil Palm Investment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group