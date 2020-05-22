AM Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of Global Hawk Property and Casualty Insurance Company

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” of Global Hawk Property and Casualty Insurance Company (Global Hawk) (Wilmington, DE). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Global Hawk’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The ratings consider the company’s strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization and strong liquidity ratios. The ratings also acknowledge the company’s narrow focus and lack of business written to date.

