AM Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of Intercona Re AG

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+
(Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” Intercona Re
AG (Intercona) (Switzerland). The outlook of these Credit Ratings
(rating) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the ratings as
the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s
interactive rating process.
The ratings reflect Intercona’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance,
neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. In
addition, the ratings factor in rating enhancement, reflecting the
stronger credit profile of its parent company, Nestlé, S.A.
Intercona’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by the strongest level
of risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy
Ratio. The balance sheet strength assessment is further supported by
adequate liquidity and capital buffers, built up through the retention
of earnings within its equalisation and fluctuation reserves.
The company’s strong operating performance and ability to withstand
volatility from large loss events is evidenced through a five-year
average (2013-2017) combined ratio of 90.0%. Intercona’s disciplined
underwriting enabled the company to report pre-tax profits of CHF 77.1
million (excluding movement of equalisation and fluctuation reserves) in
2017, following a financial year loss of CHF 49.2 million in 2016,
primarily driven by a natural catastrophe loss. AM Best’s expectation
for the company’s audited 2018 results is for continued profit and
improved underwriting performance.
Intercona’s business profile assessment reflects its role as the captive
reinsurer of Nestlé, S.A. Intercona provides the first layer of
reinsurance protection on the group’s global insurance programme,
providing a diverse underwriting portfolio by geography and product.
Intercona is a key part of its parent’s overall risk management
framework, assisting with the mitigation of risk exposures and loss
prevention.
AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk
transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the
world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the
captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.
This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published
on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release
and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible
for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release,
please see AM Best’s Recent
Rating Activity web page. For additional information
regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding
Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media
use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide
for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating
Action Press Releases.
AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227005706/en/