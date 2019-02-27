Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of Intercona Re AG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 11:52am EST

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa-” Intercona Re AG (Intercona) (Switzerland). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (rating) is stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Intercona’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorises as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. In addition, the ratings factor in rating enhancement, reflecting the stronger credit profile of its parent company, Nestlé, S.A.

Intercona’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio. The balance sheet strength assessment is further supported by adequate liquidity and capital buffers, built up through the retention of earnings within its equalisation and fluctuation reserves.

The company’s strong operating performance and ability to withstand volatility from large loss events is evidenced through a five-year average (2013-2017) combined ratio of 90.0%. Intercona’s disciplined underwriting enabled the company to report pre-tax profits of CHF 77.1 million (excluding movement of equalisation and fluctuation reserves) in 2017, following a financial year loss of CHF 49.2 million in 2016, primarily driven by a natural catastrophe loss. AM Best’s expectation for the company’s audited 2018 results is for continued profit and improved underwriting performance.

Intercona’s business profile assessment reflects its role as the captive reinsurer of Nestlé, S.A. Intercona provides the first layer of reinsurance protection on the group’s global insurance programme, providing a diverse underwriting portfolio by geography and product. Intercona is a key part of its parent’s overall risk management framework, assisting with the mitigation of risk exposures and loss prevention.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the world. For current Best’s Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:07pBarclays Notes Spike in Chinese Clients As Deposits Hit $42m
AQ
12:06pAFCON : Malawi U-23 Register First Win in Belgium As Zambia Bring 7 Pros
AQ
12:06pCORRECTING and REPLACING -- Adaptimmune Reports Fourth Quarter / Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Business Update
GL
12:05pRIO TINTO : Share buy-back programme
PU
12:05pECA : ECA Group: full-year 2018 revenue
AN
12:05pLEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Resignation Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective by 31 March 2019
EQ
12:05pAPPLE : Huntington Beach educators mold musicians of tomorrow
PU
12:05pBNSF Plans $140 Million Capital Program in Nebraska for 2019
BU
12:04pDUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET : Land Department sign MoU
AQ
12:04pSwisslog strengthens business foothold in Middle East
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER : BAYER : reaps profit lift from Monsanto seeds, consumer health
2Rattled by Vale disaster, mining CEOs move to change industry
3COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Investor Cerberus open to Deutsche Bank merger with Commerzbank
4RIO TINTO : RIO TINTO : Annual results 2018 - media release
5FORD MOTOR COMPANY : HOT-ROLLED MESS: China's steelmakers hit the skids as car sales slow

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.