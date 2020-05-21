AM Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of SPJST

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B- (Fair) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb-” from “bb” of SPJST (Temple, TX). The outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect SPJST’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as adequate, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and weak enterprise risk management.

The ratings downgrade reflects the challenges for SPJST to re-establish positive trends in either premium or earnings, as well as both absolute and risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Model. These rating actions also reflect the declining trend in SPJST’s Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) score to the adequate level, driven largely by statutory net operating losses over the past two years. Additionally, SPJST’s ratings reflect its relatively narrow business profile and an ERM framework that is still in the early stages of development.

