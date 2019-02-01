Log in
AM Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of State Trust Life and Annuities, Limited

02/01/2019 | 03:21pm EST

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B- (Fair) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb-“ from “bb” of State Trust Life and Annuities, Limited (STL) (Tortola, British Virgin Islands). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to negative from stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the ratings at the request of the company to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect STL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as strong, as well as the company’s marginal operating performance, limited business profile and weak enterprise risk management. The negative outlook reflects the further deterioration in the company’s operating performance due to strategic initiatives. The company has experienced weak premium growth along with higher-than-normal expenses, driven by their expansion strategy via investments in operating company startups in countries such as the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Ecuador. The marginal operating performance reflects not only these expenses, but also economic pressures in the countries in which they operate that have negatively impacted new business premium. As a result, a significant decline in equity has been observed over the past several years, which has required a continued reliance on private funding from investors.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media - Proper Use of Best’s Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
