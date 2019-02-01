AM Best : Withdraws Credit Ratings of State Trust Life and Annuities, Limited

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B- (Fair)
from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb-“ from “bb”
of State Trust Life and Annuities, Limited (STL) (Tortola, British
Virgin Islands). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been
revised to negative from stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the
ratings at the request of the company to no longer participate in AM
Best’s interactive rating process.
The ratings reflect STL’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as strong, as well as the company’s marginal operating
performance, limited business profile and weak enterprise risk
management. The negative outlook reflects the further deterioration in
the company’s operating performance due to strategic initiatives. The
company has experienced weak premium growth along with
higher-than-normal expenses, driven by their expansion strategy via
investments in operating company startups in countries such as the
Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Ecuador. The
marginal operating performance reflects not only these expenses, but
also economic pressures in the countries in which they operate that have
negatively impacted new business premium. As a result, a significant
decline in equity has been observed over the past several years, which
has required a continued reliance on private funding from investors.
AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a
unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
