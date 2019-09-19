AM Best : an Event and College Student Sponsor for the 2019 Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter Society Annual Meeting

AM Best is an event sponsor, as well as a sponsor of a college student’s attendance, at the 2019 Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) Society Annual Meeting, which will take place Sept. 21–24, 2019, in New Orleans, LA. The sponsorship covers the full cost of registration and travel for an undergraduate currently studying insurance and risk management.

AM Best is sponsoring Arshiana Binte’s attendance at the conference. She is a junior at St. John’s University, with a major in Risk Management and Insurance.

This sponsorship is one of AM Best’s ongoing efforts to support the development of new talent in the insurance industry. AM Best provides an analyst training program for college graduates and college internship opportunities. The CPCU Society’s initiative to promote insurance career awareness and opportunities at an ideal venue like their annual meeting dovetails perfectly with AM Best’s goals in this essential insurance industry effort.

More information about the 2019 CPCU Society Annual Meeting can be found at http://annualmeeting.cpcusociety.org.

