AM Best :'s Insurance Law Podcast Discusses Social Media's Role in Claims Litigation

07/30/2019 | 02:39pm EDT

AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professionals and Claims Resource have released the latest installment of the Insurance Law Podcast, a series that examines timely claims and insurance issues from a legal perspective.

This episode, titled, “The Internet is Forever: Social Media's Role in Claims Litigation,” addresses:

  • The importance of social media in cases;
  • Attorneys’ ethical obligations to preserve clients’ social media electronically stored information (ESI);
  • The process of obtaining social media evidence; and
  • Common challenges with social media submissions received from opposing parties.

The podcast features Attorneys Jim Boyers and Robert Simmons from the law firm Wooden McLaughlin in Indianapolis, IN. Mr. Boyers represents clients in product liability, construction and environmental claims. Mr. Simmons focuses his practice on the areas of business litigation, product liability and other civil litigation matters. Both have electronically stored information (ESI) and e-discovery experience in large-scale civil litigation.

Wooden McLaughlin is a qualified member of Best's Recommended Insurance Attorneys and Adjusters, a claims industry resource that has featured qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and expert service providers since 1929.

Listen or subscribe to the Insurance Law Podcast.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
