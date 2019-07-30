AM Best :'s Insurance Law Podcast Discusses Social Media's Role in Claims Litigation

AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professionals and Claims Resource have released the latest installment of the Insurance Law Podcast, a series that examines timely claims and insurance issues from a legal perspective.

This episode, titled, “The Internet is Forever: Social Media's Role in Claims Litigation,” addresses:

The importance of social media in cases;

Attorneys’ ethical obligations to preserve clients’ social media electronically stored information (ESI);

The process of obtaining social media evidence; and

Common challenges with social media submissions received from opposing parties.

The podcast features Attorneys Jim Boyers and Robert Simmons from the law firm Wooden McLaughlin in Indianapolis, IN. Mr. Boyers represents clients in product liability, construction and environmental claims. Mr. Simmons focuses his practice on the areas of business litigation, product liability and other civil litigation matters. Both have electronically stored information (ESI) and e-discovery experience in large-scale civil litigation.

