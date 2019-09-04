Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best :'s Insurance Law Podcast Discusses the Insurance Impact of Class Action Settlements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professionals and Claims Resource have released the latest installment of the Insurance Law Podcast, a series that examines timely claims and insurance issues from a legal perspective.

This episode addresses the advantages, important considerations and insurance impact of class action settlements and discusses current cases where the court applied increased scrutiny.

The episode features Attorneys Matthew Berkowitz, Brian O'Shea and Samantha Lewis from the qualified member law firm Carr Maloney P.C. in the District of Columbia. All three attorneys have significant class action experience involving lawsuits across a variety of practice areas.

Carr Maloney P.C. is a qualified member of Best's Recommended Insurance Attorneys and Adjusters, a claims industry resource that has featured qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and expert service providers since 1929.

Listen or subscribe to the Insurance Law Podcast.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:39pBlue Chip Elevates Three to Executive Team
BU
02:38pAMAZON COM : Introducing the All-New Fire TV Cube—the Next Generation Fire TV Experience with Far-Field Voice Control, and the Fastest, Most Powerful Fire TV Ever
BU
02:37pLIBERATED SOLUTIONS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:37pSHANTA GOLD : Investor Presentation and Update
PU
02:37pMEDIASET SPA : Vivendi is wrong. no risk to mediaset of serious disputes
PU
02:35pBIOSYNTHETIC TECHNOLOGIES : Announces New Board Member Mr. Joseph Maslowski
PR
02:35pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. to Contact the Firm
NE
02:34pTEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:34pSTANLEY BLACK & DECKER : To Present At The Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference
PR
02:33pINSR : Share transaction by primary insider
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LME NICKEL CASH : INDUSTRIAL METALS: Speculation is setting the nickel market on fire
2DUNELM GROUP PLC : DUNELM : annual profit jumps; Brexit gloom stokes cautious FY outlook
3Sterling to rally 6% against euro if Brexit deal agreed - Reuters poll
4NORDEA BANK ABP : NORDEA ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: Time of fear
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : Reports H1 2019 Financial Results. FY 2019 Revenues Expected to Reach Top o..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group