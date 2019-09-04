AM Best :'s Insurance Law Podcast Discusses the Insurance Impact of Class Action Settlements

AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professionals and Claims Resource have released the latest installment of the Insurance Law Podcast, a series that examines timely claims and insurance issues from a legal perspective.

This episode addresses the advantages, important considerations and insurance impact of class action settlements and discusses current cases where the court applied increased scrutiny.

The episode features Attorneys Matthew Berkowitz, Brian O'Shea and Samantha Lewis from the qualified member law firm Carr Maloney P.C. in the District of Columbia. All three attorneys have significant class action experience involving lawsuits across a variety of practice areas.

Carr Maloney P.C. is a qualified member of Best's Recommended Insurance Attorneys and Adjusters, a claims industry resource that has featured qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and expert service providers since 1929.

Listen or subscribe to the Insurance Law Podcast.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190904005864/en/