AM Best's Zurich Market Briefing to Focus on State of Global Reinsurance Industry

0
09/16/2019

AM Best will host a Reinsurance Market Briefing on Wednesday, 18 September 2019, at the FIFA World Football Museum in Zurich from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CEST).

The event will provide a platform for leading AM Best rating analysts to discuss the global reinsurance sector, as well as offer opinions on the drivers of future rating movements among reinsurers. The analysts also will explore the top issues primary companies in Switzerland and across Europe are facing that could have an impact on the reinsurance market. Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development - EMEA, Carlos Wong-Fupuy, senior director, and Catherine Thomas, senior director, analytics, will offer their insights at the event. Question and answer sessions are planned, and lunch will be provided. The briefing also will serve as a networking opportunity for attendees.

For more information, and to register for the complimentary event, please visit http://www.ambest.com/events/rmbzurich2019/index.html.

AM Best publishes ratings on thousands of insurers and reinsurers in more than 90 countries worldwide. More information about Best’s Credit Ratings and the rating process can be found at www.ambest.com/ratings. AM Best also recently published its special report on the global reinsurance sector. To access a copy of this special report, please visit: http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=289149.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best’s Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
