AM Best : to Discuss Products, Rating Services at 2019 Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies' Event in Florida

AM Best will exhibit at booth No. 71 at the Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies’ 49th Annual Convention at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL from July 31-Aug. 3, 2019.

Visitors to the AM Best booth can learn about the rating agency, its role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including Best’s Credit Ratings, insurance data and analysis resources and financial data products. Adriana Franco, assistant vice president, product strategy, and Liliana Baez, bilingual administrator—industry relations, both of AM Best, will be present. If interested in scheduling a meeting, please email adriana.franco@ambest.com or liliana.baez@ambest.com.

The Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of independent insurance agents. The organization’s 2019 convention is themed as “Education, Growth and Diversity,” and offers informative educational sessions, valuable peer-to-peer networking and more than 120 exhibitors with state-of-the-art products and services. For more information, please visit the event overview.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best’s Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

