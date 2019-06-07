AM Best : to Discuss Products, Rating Services at Florida Association of Insurance Agents' Annual Convention

AM Best will exhibit at booth No. 217 at the Florida Association of Insurance Agents’ (FAIA) 2019 Convention & Education Symposium, which will take place June 19-21, 2019, in Orlando, FL.

Visitors to the AM Best booth can learn about the rating agency, its role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including Best’s Credit Ratings, insurance data and analysis resources and financial data products. Director of Industry Relations Meg Mulry and Product Manager Buffy Harrison will represent AM Best and be available to answer questions.

The event, themed as “The Tide Is Changing,” also will feature breakout sessions that include insurance fraud, directors and officers market trends, cyber exposures and active threat response training. For more information about the event, please visit the event overview.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best’s Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com for more information.

