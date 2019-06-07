AM Best : to Discuss Products, Rating Services at Florida Association of Insurance Agents' Annual Convention

AM Best will exhibit at booth No. 217 at the Florida Association
of Insurance Agents’ (FAIA) 2019 Convention & Education Symposium, which
will take place June 19-21, 2019, in Orlando, FL.
Visitors to the AM Best booth can learn about the rating agency, its
role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance
professionals, including Best’s Credit Ratings, insurance data and
analysis resources and financial data products. Director of Industry
Relations Meg Mulry and Product Manager Buffy Harrison will represent AM
Best and be available to answer questions.
The event, themed as “The Tide Is Changing,” also will feature breakout
sessions that include insurance fraud, directors and officers market
trends, cyber exposures and active threat response training. For more
information about the event, please visit the event
overview.
AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and
the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the
insurance industry. Best’s Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of
insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005372/en/