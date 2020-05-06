Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : to Host IMCA/AM Best : Marketing Leader Lunch With Argo's Leah Ohodnicki

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 01:18pm EDT

AM Best will host a joint presentation with the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA) on May 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. (EDT). In a live, interactive roundtable discussion, Leah Ohodnicki, Argo Group’s senior vice president and head of marketing and producer management in the Americas, will discuss her work driving revenue growth and continuous improvement at Argo, along with how to attract top talent.

Register now: www.ambest.com/webinars/argo

Panelists include:

  • Leah Ohodnicki, senior vice president and head of marketing and producer management in the Americas, Argo Group;
  • Peter van Aartrijk, principal, Aartrijk, and IMCA board member;
  • Lori Chordas, senior associate editor, Best's Review; and
  • Lee McDonald, group vice president, AM Best.

Learn more about the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:55pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
01:53pU.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight
RE
01:51pSIEMENS AG : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:51pLAGARDERE : Description of the Lagardere SCA Share Buyback Program 2020-2021
BU
01:49pBallad Health Announces Third-Quarter Results
GL
01:48pPETMED EXPRESS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pSENTRY INSURANCE : Foundation donates $200,000 to Maui United Way for Coronavirus relief support
PR
01:46pACRO : Members Heed the UK Government's Call for Volunteers in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
01:46pPTCE : to Present Live, Virtual Specialty Pharmacy CE Broadcasts in Conjunction with Asembia
BU
01:44pGENERAL CANNABIS CORP : . Receives Additional Approval For Acquisition
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : German conservatives against taking Lufthansa stake - repor..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group