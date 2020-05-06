AM Best : to Host IMCA/AM Best : Marketing Leader Lunch With Argo's Leah Ohodnicki

AM Best will host a joint presentation with the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA) on May 15, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. (EDT). In a live, interactive roundtable discussion, Leah Ohodnicki, Argo Group’s senior vice president and head of marketing and producer management in the Americas, will discuss her work driving revenue growth and continuous improvement at Argo, along with how to attract top talent.

Register now: www.ambest.com/webinars/argo

Panelists include:

Leah Ohodnicki, senior vice president and head of marketing and producer management in the Americas, Argo Group;

Peter van Aartrijk, principal, Aartrijk, and IMCA board member;

Lori Chordas, senior associate editor, Best's Review ; and

; and Lee McDonald, group vice president, AM Best.

