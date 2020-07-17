Log in
AM Best to Host Webinar on German Insurance: Non-Life, Life Market Outlooks, Reinsurance Trends and Stress Testing COVID-19 Impact

07/17/2020 | 02:01am EDT

AM Best will host a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, 21 July 2020, at 15:00 CEST (Berlin, Köln, München) on the state of Germany’s insurance industry. AM Best has maintained its stable market segment outlook on the German non-life insurance sector, reflecting the expectation that positive profit margins of German non-life insurers are likely to remain sustainable, supported by stable to positive rate adjustments in most business classes. However, AM Best expects lower premium volumes due to COVID-19-driven economic slowdown.

In the German life segment, margins between investment income and average guarantees are narrowing due to lower investment yields. AM Best believes that the low interest rate environment and the weak economic prospects are key challenges for the segment – the outlook for the segment remains negative.

In this webinar, analysts will discuss the principal factors underpinning the maintained outlooks for the German market, provide an update on the reinsurance market and comment on the recent stress test carried out by AM Best on its rated companies around the world to address the impact of COVID-19 on (re)insurers’ underwriting and assets. Register now: www.ambest.com/webinars/german.

Attendees can submit advance questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The webinar will be conducted in German. Playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

Panelists include:

  • Dr Angela Yeo, senior director – analytics, AM Best
  • Victoria Ohorodnyk, senior financial analyst, AM Best
  • Konstantin Langowski, financial analyst, AM Best
  • William Mills, Director, market development, EMEA [Moderator]

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
