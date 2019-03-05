AM Best : to Host Webinar on How Insurers Are Transforming Their Business through Data, Machine Learning and AI

From underwriting to claims management to customer interactions, new technologies are quickly changing insurers' operations. A panel of industry experts will examine what the latest tech wave means for insurers and how they can keep pace with customers and competitors. This complimentary webinar, sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, will begin on Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. (EDT). Register at http://www.ambest.com/webinars/tech19.

Panelists:

Paulette Rice, senior director, analytics, LexisNexis Risk Solutions; and

Patrick Surgent, vice president, analytics, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

