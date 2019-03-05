AM Best : to Host Webinar on How Insurers Are Transforming Their Business through Data, Machine Learning and AI

From underwriting to claims management to customer interactions, new
technologies are quickly changing insurers' operations. A panel of
industry experts will examine what the latest tech wave means for
insurers and how they can keep pace with customers and competitors. This
complimentary webinar, sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, will
begin on Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. (EDT). Register at http://www.ambest.com/webinars/tech19.
Panelists:
-
Paulette Rice, senior director, analytics, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;
and
-
Patrick Surgent, vice president, analytics, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.
Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com.
The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will
be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.
AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and
the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the
insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of
insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com
for more information.
Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its
affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005925/en/