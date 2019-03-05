Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AM Best : to Host Webinar on How Insurers Are Transforming Their Business through Data, Machine Learning and AI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 03:16pm EST

From underwriting to claims management to customer interactions, new technologies are quickly changing insurers' operations. A panel of industry experts will examine what the latest tech wave means for insurers and how they can keep pace with customers and competitors. This complimentary webinar, sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, will begin on Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. (EDT). Register at http://www.ambest.com/webinars/tech19.

Panelists:

  • Paulette Rice, senior director, analytics, LexisNexis Risk Solutions; and
  • Patrick Surgent, vice president, analytics, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:41pGIGA TRONICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pLIBERTY MEDIA CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pRSI INTERNATIONAL : 7 Ways to Automate Your Property for Peak Season
PU
03:40pPROTECTIVE INSURANCE : Truckers Against Trafficking Webinar
PU
03:40pSTANTEC : earns state honors for Lake Elizabeth stream restoration
PU
03:40pINTERNATIONAL FOR LEASING : Release from International Company For Leasing (IncoLEASE) (ICLE.CA) Concerning the Call of the AGM
AQ
03:40pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Mar 5
DJ
03:39pITHMAAR HOLDING B.S.C : . (ITHMR) Annual General Meeting (AGM)
AQ
03:39pCI CAPITAL SAE : Release from C I Capital Holding (CICH.CA) Concerning The Board Of Directors' Decisions
AQ
03:39pEMAAR MISR FOR DEVELOPMENT SAE : Release from Emaar Misr for Development (EMFD.CA)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABN AMRO GROUP : Dutch bank stocks, Austria's Raiffeisen fall on money laundering report
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
3TESLA : TESLA : blames misprinted label for China customs hiccup
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : In Mining Fight, Prize Is Nevada -- WSJ
5BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.