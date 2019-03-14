AM Best : to Host Webinar on How Social Media is Changing Insurance Claims

AM Best will host a webinar on April 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. (EDT) on how Facebook, Twitter and other social media are increasingly being used in insurance claims investigations. A panel of legal and claims experts will examine the advantages, pitfalls and judicial implications that social media is having on policyholders, the claims process and insurers. Register at http://www.ambest.com/webinars/socialmedia19.

Panelists include:

Dan Stewart, partner, Fleischner Potash LLP;

Jay Lavroff, shareholder, Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper, P.C.;

Jessica Relyea, partner, KPM LAW; and

Tina Maiolo, firm member, Carr Maloney P.C.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or email webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event. For more information, please call (908) 439-2200, ext. 5673, or email john.czuba@ambest.com.

