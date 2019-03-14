Log in
AM Best : to Host Webinar on How Social Media is Changing Insurance Claims

03/14/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

AM Best will host a webinar on April 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. (EDT) on how Facebook, Twitter and other social media are increasingly being used in insurance claims investigations. A panel of legal and claims experts will examine the advantages, pitfalls and judicial implications that social media is having on policyholders, the claims process and insurers. Register at http://www.ambest.com/webinars/socialmedia19.

Panelists include:

  • Dan Stewart, partner, Fleischner Potash LLP;
  • Jay Lavroff, shareholder, Lindabury, McCormick, Estabrook & Cooper, P.C.;
  • Jessica Relyea, partner, KPM LAW; and
  • Tina Maiolo, firm member, Carr Maloney P.C.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or email webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event. For more information, please call (908) 439-2200, ext. 5673, or email john.czuba@ambest.com.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
