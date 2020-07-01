Log in
AM Best : to Host Webinar on How the COVID-19 Pandemic Is Changing the Insurance Industry

07/01/2020 | 09:13am EDT

AM Best will host a complimentary webinar, sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. (EDT). From claims handling to vehicle mileage activity, no single event has ever had as big an impact on insurers as the COVID-19 pandemic. In this one-hour webinar, a panel of insurance data and analytics experts will share current market trends around insurance shopping, endorsements, claims handling patterns and mileage activity. They will also discuss how this pandemic has impacted credit and automobile lending. Join us to learn about the fallout of COVID-19 and both the pitfalls and opportunities that could await insurers going forward. Register now: www.ambest.com/webinars/pandemic.

Panelists include:

  • Patrick Sugent, vice president of data science, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;
  • Adam Pichon, vice president, automobile insurance, LexisNexis Risk Solutions; and
  • Christopher Rice, senior director, data science, LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
