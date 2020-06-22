AM Best : to Host Webinar on Understanding the 'New Normal' Insurance Landscape in Asia

AM Best will host a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 at 10.30 a.m. (Singapore time/GMT+8). Senior executives from AM Best will conduct an interactive online discussion and share their analysis and outlook of the Asia Pacific insurance industry. This will include key takeaways from AM Best’s recent stress test on rated entities, emerging and existing market trends, as well as opinions on potential factors influencing rating movements amid a COVID-19 economic environment.

Attendees can submit questions in advance during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. Playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

Panelists include:

Greg Carter, managing director, analytics, EMEA & Asia Pacific;

Christie Lee, head of analytics – Greater China, Japan and South Korea;

Myles Gould, head of analytics – Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand;

Jason Shum, associate director, analytics; and

Scott Ryrie, Co-CEO, AM Best Asia Pacific (Singapore) [Moderator].

