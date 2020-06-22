Log in
AM Best : to Host Webinar on Understanding the 'New Normal' Insurance Landscape in Asia

06/22/2020 | 10:47am EDT

AM Best will host a complimentary webinar on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 at 10.30 a.m. (Singapore time/GMT+8). Senior executives from AM Best will conduct an interactive online discussion and share their analysis and outlook of the Asia Pacific insurance industry. This will include key takeaways from AM Best’s recent stress test on rated entities, emerging and existing market trends, as well as opinions on potential factors influencing rating movements amid a COVID-19 economic environment.

Register now: www.ambest.com/webinars/APAC.

Attendees can submit questions in advance during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. Playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

Panelists include:

  • Greg Carter, managing director, analytics, EMEA & Asia Pacific;
  • Christie Lee, head of analytics – Greater China, Japan and South Korea;
  • Myles Gould, head of analytics – Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand;
  • Jason Shum, associate director, analytics; and
  • Scott Ryrie, Co-CEO, AM Best Asia Pacific (Singapore) [Moderator].

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
