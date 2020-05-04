Log in
AM Best : to Host Webinar on Virtual Claims Handling

05/04/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

AM Best will host a complimentary webinar, sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, on May 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. (EDT). The recent national crisis will have a far-reaching impact on how insurance carriers handle claims. Social distancing has forced many carriers to accelerate virtual claims handling sooner than expected. Join this webinar to learn how claims departments can utilize data and analytics to improve the transition to the new normal.

Register: www.ambest.com/webinars/virtualclaims.

Panelists include:

  • Bill Brower, vice president auto claims, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;
  • Anne Warner, vice president, auto claims, USAA; and
  • Dean Peasley, senior vice president and general manager, claims field operations, Liberty Mutual.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data provider specializing in the insurance industry. The company does business in more than 100 countries. Headquartered in Oldwick, NJ, AM Best has offices in cities around the world, including London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2020 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2020
