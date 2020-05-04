AM Best : to Host Webinar on Virtual Claims Handling

AM Best will host a complimentary webinar, sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, on May 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. (EDT). The recent national crisis will have a far-reaching impact on how insurance carriers handle claims. Social distancing has forced many carriers to accelerate virtual claims handling sooner than expected. Join this webinar to learn how claims departments can utilize data and analytics to improve the transition to the new normal.

Register: www.ambest.com/webinars/virtualclaims.

Panelists include:

Bill Brower, vice president auto claims, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;

Anne Warner, vice president, auto claims, USAA; and

Dean Peasley, senior vice president and general manager, claims field operations, Liberty Mutual.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

