AM Best : to Host Webinar on the Future of Claims Management

The insurance claims process is changing and evolving more rapidly than at any time in nearly a century. In a one-hour webinar, a panel of insurance industry experts will explore how technology, artificial intelligence and other factors are impacting the way insurers think about and manage the claims process today and for years to come. This complimentary webinar, sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, will be on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. (EST). Register at http://www.ambest.com/webinars/claimsmgmt19.

Panelists:

Bill Brower, vice president, product management, claims, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;

Larry Danielson, principal, national insurance technology practice, Deloitte; and

Deniz Cultu, leader of the property casualty claims team, McKinsey & Company.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

