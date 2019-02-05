Log in
AM Best : to Host Webinar on the Future of Claims Management

02/05/2019 | 11:57am EST

The insurance claims process is changing and evolving more rapidly than at any time in nearly a century. In a one-hour webinar, a panel of insurance industry experts will explore how technology, artificial intelligence and other factors are impacting the way insurers think about and manage the claims process today and for years to come. This complimentary webinar, sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, will be on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. (EST). Register at http://www.ambest.com/webinars/claimsmgmt19.

Panelists:

  • Bill Brower, vice president, product management, claims, LexisNexis Risk Solutions;
  • Larry Danielson, principal, national insurance technology practice, Deloitte; and
  • Deniz Cultu, leader of the property casualty claims team, McKinsey & Company.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

AM Best is a trusted source of insurance market insight and data, and the only global credit rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Best's Credit Ratings are a recognized indicator of insurer financial strength and creditworthiness. Visit http://www.ambest.com for more information.

Copyright © 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.


© Business Wire 2019
