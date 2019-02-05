AM Best : to Host Webinar on the Future of Claims Management

The insurance claims process is changing and evolving more rapidly than
at any time in nearly a century. In a one-hour webinar, a panel of
insurance industry experts will explore how technology, artificial
intelligence and other factors are impacting the way insurers think
about and manage the claims process today and for years to come. This
complimentary webinar, sponsored by LexisNexis Risk Solutions, will be
on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. (EST). Register at http://www.ambest.com/webinars/claimsmgmt19.
Panelists:
Bill Brower, vice president, product management, claims, LexisNexis
Risk Solutions;
Larry Danielson, principal, national insurance technology practice,
Deloitte; and
Deniz Cultu, leader of the property casualty claims team, McKinsey &
Company.
Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com.
The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will
be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.
