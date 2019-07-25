AM Best : to Host Webinar on the State of the Captive Market

A panel of AM Best analysts and industry leaders will review market, regulatory and risk issues affecting the captive insurance sector. They will examine financial results for captives, risk retention groups and related organizations. Portions of the discussion will be based on AM Best's annual report on rated captives. This complimentary webinar will take place on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. (EDT). Register now.

Panelists include:

Susan Molineux, director, AM Best;

Fred Eslami, associate director, AM Best;

Joel Chansky, consulting actuary, Milliman; and

Pamela Davis, president and chief executive officer, Nonprofits Insurance Alliance.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

